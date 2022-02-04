Big Jerry’s Fencing Brings on New Franchisees in Idaho Territory
Wendy Lindsey, one of the two new franchisees, now owns the Boise territory for Big Jerry's Fencing.
2022 has kicked off strong as the growth continues for the North Carolina based company.
Our technology and estimate process has differentiated us throughout each market we’ve set foot in, adding to our momentum and helping our brand become established quickly.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January ended on a high note for North Carolina based company, Big Jerry’s Fencing. The company has just sold the rights to a new territory in Idaho.
The latest territory was purchased by Steven and Wendy Lindsey, which includes Boise and the surrounding counties. “This new deal means a lot for our brand as it brings us the furthest west we have been,” pointed out Jerry Davis, Founder and Owner of Big Jerry’s Fencing. “Wendy and Steven have proven to be driven, business-savvy individuals and have been a great choice for us as we bring Big Jerry’s into new regions.”
Big Jerry’s currently has operating locations in Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, and Louisiana.
According to Davis, the opportunity continues to be affordable despite the brand’s rapid growth. “The franchise package is a low investment opportunity with tons of perks and support that come with it,” asserted Davis. “Our technology and estimate process has differentiated us throughout each market we’ve set foot in, adding to our momentum and helping our brand become established quickly.”
The brand has several more possible franchise partners lined up for the spring. The model includes ongoing operational, marketing, and technical support, plus exclusive access to their web-based estimate software.
More territories are still available for Big Jerry’s. Interested applicants should visit the Big Jerry’s Fencing franchise website to get started: www.bigjerrysfencingfranchise.com.
ABOUT Big Jerry’s Fencing
Big Jerry’s Fencing is revolutionizing the fencing industry through modern technology and hassle-free estimates. The company provides both residential and commercial fencing all in various styles. Estimates are always free. For more information about Big Jerry’s Fencing and to find a location near you, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com.
