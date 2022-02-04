Impact RoundTable: “Incorporating Environmental and Social Justice in Renewable Energy Procurement Strategies”
Edison Energy to host webinar with free registration at 2 pm Eastern on Wednesday, February 9
As these concerns become increasingly critical to the clean energy transition, Edison is highlighting efforts toward a just and equitable energy future for all communities.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy will hold its first Environmental and Social Justice (ESJ) forum, an online conversation focusing on opportunities for large corporations to include ESJ initiatives in their renewable energy procurement strategies. As these concerns become increasingly critical to the clean energy transition, Edison is highlighting efforts toward a just and equitable energy future for all communities.
— Edison Energy
What: Impact RoundTable: Incorporating Environmental and Social Justice in Renewable Energy Procurement Strategies
When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 2 pm-3 pm EST
Where: Online, free registration here
Who:
Gilbert Campbell, Founder & CEO, VOLT Energy Utility: Gilbert Campbell is Founder and CEO of Volt Energy Utility, a national renewable energy firm that finances and develops utility-scale solar and energy storage projects for large corporate clients, municipalities, and other institutions. He serves on the Board of Directors at The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), The American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE), is an Advisory Board Member at 3Degrees, and is a Founding Member of Renewables Forward. He also co-founded Volt Energy, a national distributed generation solar developer with projects for numerous public and private sector clients including Accenture, Exelon/Pepco, The Cheesecake Factory, Subaru, District of Columbia Government, Howard University, and Wake Forest University.
Dana Clare Redden MBA, Founder, Solar Stewards: Dana has spent a decade in the solar industry, including founding Solar Stewards, a social enterprise connecting corporate social responsibility initiatives with marginalized communities, She is among GRIST Magazine’s 2021 50 Fixers, a two-time judge at the DOE/NREL Solar District Cup, a co-founder of BOSS: Black Owners of Solar Services, an inaugural American Council of Renewable Energy (ACORE) Accelerate member, and serves on the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) board of directors.
Cheryl Comer, Senior Strategic Account Manager, Duke Energy: Cheryl is responsible for developing and sustaining long-term strategic customer relationships for mutual growth, profitability, trust, loyalty and risk management. Her accounts include FedEx, Kroger, Microsoft and T-Mobile. She is a licensed attorney in North Carolina and Louisiana and practiced law in downtown New Orleans before joining Duke Energy in 2018. Cheryl is one of the primary drivers of the DiCE (Diversity in Clean Energy) Program at Duke Energy and continues to find creative ways to collaborate with stakeholders across the nation..
(Moderator) Grace Morrissey, Clean Energy Supply Manager, Edison Energy, and member of Edison’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Taskforce. Grace leads several client initiatives, the most complex being the New York Higher Education Large Scale Renewable Energy Consortium for which she manages 22 higher education institutions jointly pursuing off-site renewables procurement by advising them on strategic planning, goal setting, market education, competitive solicitation, analysis, and project selection. She also fosters relationships with Edison’s vast network of renewable energy developers, ensuring Edison maintains current information and relevant data pertaining to developers, their projects, contracting structures, market trends, and policy’s effects on the industry. Prior to joining Edison, Grace worked for the United Kingdom’s Houses of Parliament, focusing on climate change research and policy.
About Edison Energy
A wholly owned subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE: EIX), Edison Energy LLC provides independent expert advice and solutions to help large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better understand and navigate the choices and risks of managing energy. Edison enables decision-makers in organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing the three biggest challenges in energy today: cost, carbon, and complex choices. Designing and implementing strategic and specialized solutions across analytics, sustainability, renewables, supply, and demand, Edison aligns their client’s energy investments with their strategic goals. For more information, please visit www.edisonenergy.com
Peter L Kelley
RenewComm LLC
+1 2022708831
email us here