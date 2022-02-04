Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market: Russian University Completes COVID-19 Clinical Trials

Clinical trial imaging services market accounted for $1,310 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,807.65 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Service Type (Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Operational Imaging Services, Project & Data Management Services, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Academic & Government Research Institutes), and Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the need to outsource imaging in clinical trials, growth in adoption of imaging in clinical trials, and developments in the field of medical imaging technology drive the global clinical trial imaging services market. However, challenges associated with integration of imaging in clinical trials restrain the market growth. On the other hand, progress in image modality creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

BioClinica, Inc.

Biospective Inc.

Calyx

ERT Clinical

Icon Plc

IXICO plc

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Imaging Endpoints

Micron Inc

Median Technologies

North America to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global clinical trial imaging services market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in use of imaging as an endpoint in clinical trials and availability of major market players in this province. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in awareness related to use of imaging in clinical trials and rise in number of clinical trials conducted in the region.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the global clinical trial imaging services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

