Nominations Now Open for the WealthManagement.com 2022 Industry Awards

/EIN News/ -- Annual awards program is expanded to recognize the growing importance of retirement planning services, and the emergence of digital assets including cryptocurrencies and NFTs

For the first time, awards will also recognize rising stars at Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading digital resource for wealth management professionals, today announces the call for nominations for the 2022 Industry Awards. Now in its eighth year, the “Wealthies” is the only awards program of its kind to celebrate the companies, individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success.

Last year, a record-breaking number of nominations were submitted – more than 900 entries were received from 346 companies – for what has become the industry’s biggest and most popular awards program. Nominations for the 2022 Industry Awards close mid-April and finalists will be announced on June 1st. Winners will be recognized at a black-tie awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 8th.

The 2022 Industry Awards program has been expanded to recognize organizations who are pioneering innovation in retirement planning and charitable giving, as well as progressive companies who are advancing the integration and implementation of digital assets. And for the first time, individual awards will pay tribute to up-and-comers at RIA firms. See all 2022 awards categories.

“As baby boomers age and lifespans increase, retirement planning has become a key focus for the industry – so we’ve expanded the program this year to include additional categories for retirement plans and executive leaders,” said William O’Conor, Managing Director of WealthManagment.com. In 2022, the Industry Awards will recognize the Aggregator CEO of the Year who most successfully led their firm through organic growth and M&A strategies along with the integration of wealth and retirement capabilities and revenue diversification. Other awards will be given out for Broker-Dealer Wealth and Retirement Integration that enhances a plan sponsor’s ability to bring together wealth and retirement planning for plan participants; Defined Contribution Investment Only (DCIO) Providers who deliver best-in-class value-added programs that enable advisors to better service and market to retirement plan sponsors; and Record Keepers who offer superior retirement plan advisor support.

O’Conor continued, “As advisors are expanding their service offerings to meet client’s broader estate planning needs, a new Charitable Giving/Donor Advised Fund category this year will acknowledge the asset managers who are leading the way in investment planning and education programs. With the excitement of digital assets at a fever pitch – and the discussion of their future in portfolio construction and management growing more serious – new categories for Cryptocurrency and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will salute the product and service providers who are bringing crypto to the mainstream. And finally, our new Rising Star of the Year category will recognize next generation leadership in RIA firms as succession planning and ownership transition become key factors to success.”

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the winners of the eighth annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

For more information about the 2022 Industry Awards, visit the event site.

