Color Star Utilizes Color World To Make Fans Feel Closer To Celebrities In the Metaverse World

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) a technology company that has a global footprint that concentrates on leveraging innovative technologies in the entertainment space such as artificial intelligence. They are making a beta release about their Metaverse platform Color World in late January 2022. To put in layman’s terms, Color World will showcase how one can live a lifestyle that blends the lines of the virtual and physical world.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2007, Color Star first made its mark in the world by matching all-star instructors with students who want to learn through practical real-world lessons and skills.





Their platform allows for seamless access for anyone to watch and listen to many courses that are taught by the best in the industry. Color Star differentiates itself from the competition by tapping into a wide and selective net of individuals who serve their mission of leveling the playing field to everyone. Their pool includes the following: Asian entertainment industry heavyweights to Western-world superstars. Due to the success and popularity of the courses, the company has been able to bring these stars through the way of concerts, and performances under the Color Star platform. It will be an immersive online experience that will make you feel right at the event, not just watching from your computer. You will be able to see a whole different environment in high definition, 3D.

In their roadmap, Color Star Technology has intentions to launch a series of online and offline events throughout the application debut where fans can interact in large-scale events from press conferences to metaverse concerts. One of the benefits for events and conference planners is the unlimited environmental design. The metaverse isn’t limited by physical construction costs, physics or building codes. You can create conferences with an unlimited number of rooms and meeting places so people can attend events or interact with colleagues. If you want a pirate theme, you can have your event on a pirate ship. If you want your event to take place on the moon, you can do that, too. With Color Star’s partnership with athletes, the Color World application has already started creating major buzz across mainstream media.

Looking ahead, Color Star Technology is excited about increasing its internet presence in a world where social media has dominated the space. The metaverse is coming and Color Star will lead the wave in this space. Compared to our parents and grandparents, the future continues to rapidly evolve and change our customs. A change like the metaverse is a multi-decade, iterative process, and the fact that the metaverse has boomed in the past few years means that the foundational pieces are coming together, and it can’t be missed.

Media contacts

Kelin Dillon

(C) +52 (1) 55 8802 2861

433 North Camden Drive, Suite 400

Beverly Hills CA 90210