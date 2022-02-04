USA Fibroid Centers Love Yourself Social Media Campaign Kicks Off with Celebrity Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey is asking women to spread the message of loving yourself by becoming fibroid free and posting a photo in USA Fibroid Centers’ “Love Yourself in February” official photo frame. USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids. USA Fibroids Center Fibroid Ambassador Kym Lee will be joined by Cynthia Bailey, formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, on the “Talk About “U” Instagram Live on Tuesday Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. (EST).

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February is the love month, and Cynthia Bailey is asking women to spread the message of loving yourself by becoming fibroid free and posting a photo in USA Fibroid Centers’ “Love Yourself in February” official photo frame.

“Women are nurturers and take care of the needs of those they love,” Bailey said, who recently became a Fibroid Ambassador for USA Fibroid Centers. “We are used to putting our own needs-especially our well-being last because we tend to minimize pain and discomfort. Baliey talks about the campaign's effort to inspire women to take time this February to address their needs, especially their health in her Youtube video. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=dXXe-fHaWu0].

The campaign’s goal is to draw attention to fibroid disease which affects over 26 million American women. Fibroids are called the “silent epidemic” because its painful symptoms, which can include heavy periods, pelvic pain, increased urinary frequency and anemia, are often not discussed by women, or dismissed by healthcare providers.

The “Love Yourself” official frame allows participants to place a photo of themselves in an oval of purple, displaying the words confident, talented, honest, beautiful and fighter. The “Love Yourself” campaign allows participants to turn their support into action by creating awareness for more women to learn about fibroid disease and its symptoms.

Bailey hopes the campaign will inspire women to learn more about fibroid symptoms, diagnosis and treatment. She has shared her 14-year struggle with fibroids on BRAVO’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and her successful uterine fibroids embolization (UFE).

“Fibroids can be quite devasting, especially for younger women,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers. “Our mission is to spread education and awareness about fibroids. Women need to know they have viable options to treat fibroids that preserve their fertility.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 200,000 women undergo hysterectomies each year specifically as a treatment for fibroids, representing about one-third of 600 hysterectomies done each year in the United States.

The “Love Yourself” campaign will last through February. Bailey will be also joining host Kym Lee on the USA Fibroid Centers’ Talk About “U” Live on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 24th at 7:00 p.m. (EST) for a candid discussion on fibroids and how they affect everything from monthly periods to romantic relationships. Register at https://www.usafibroidcenters.com/about/fibroid-awareness/

Join Cynthia Baily’s “Love Yourself in February” campaign by visiting the USA Fibroid Centers’ website to download the free Official Photo frame on Instagram with the hashtag #LovingYourselfFebruary.

Information about fibroid disease and registration for the February Talk about “U” program can be found on the USA Fibroid Centers website at www.usafibroidcenters.com.