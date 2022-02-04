Richard Dobeson announces new single ‘Largo’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanish composer Richard Dobeson returns with his signature cinematic soundscape for his latest single release, ‘Largo.’ Written for strings and a full orchestra, the neo-classical ‘Largo’ offers an out-of-body experience for listeners, while also focusing on the internal. The song will be released on 17th of February 2022.
“There is something in this music that gives you an idea of the sense of life, of time, of eternity.” explains Dobeson, a reflection of the grand euphoria of time and space that puts the reality into perspective. ‘Largo’ itself is Italian for ‘wide’ or ‘broad’, which in music translates to a very slow tempo and movement. Dobeson captures the essence of this in the composition, a steady breath that accentuates the silence like the space between heartbeats.
The atmospheric composition is built on a terrain of orchestral instrumentation. Deep percussive drums begin as just a subtle heartbeat beneath the swell of warm strings and orchestral flourishes. The steady tempo of the drums soon crescendos, the rumbling rhythm becoming the driving force whilst surrounded by the elation of the string arrangement.
For Richard Dobeson, ‘Largo’ is a highly personal composition, one that exudes a soothing calm and an intense passion, a feeling that will enchant listeners time and again.
About Richard Dobeson
Fusing together the purity of classical sounds and the sonic richness of electronic instruments, Spanish composer Richard Dobeson creates a universe that is expressive, imaginative, and wonderfully relatable.
Born of Irish origin, Richard Dobeson lives in Madrid where his home studio is located. From here, he crafts compositions that explore the human connection to peace, love and unity. His eclectic soundscapes experiment with neo-classical, progressive, and art rock genres, but his signature presence is in the cinematic quality found in each piece.
Richard Dobeson has dedicated his life to music, pouring his soul into every note, melody, and instrument. The years of music education, knowledge and expertise have allowed Dobeson to express himself eloquently through music. His humble beginnings in music began as a teenager, possessing a natural talent for the guitar and his passion for performing. Much of his time was spent studying and practising the instrument to develop a style that would become unique to Dobeson.
Guided by professionals, his thirst for musical knowledge only intensified. Continuing his studies in Classical and Jazz training, his next venture would be in the electric guitar with Jorge Cabadas and David Gwynn. Nano Riverola and Goya Award-winning Eva Gancedo would assist him in his Ear Training, Piano, Harmony, Composition, Arranging and Film Scoring studies. These courses would greatly influence his creative songwriting abilities. His knowledge in piano and clarinet gave him access to new depths and dimensions within his pieces, combining classical instrumentation with vivid electronic sounds.
Richard Dobeson’s music has accompanied cinematic visuals, writing for film and media. He was also the accompanying guitarist for singer Dani Martin, who would later form ‘Canto del Loco’. His own personal work has seen the releases of an array of EPs and singles, including ‘Call of Dreams’, ‘Elysium Bliss,’ ‘Deep Heart’ and ‘Wild Flower.’
The result of Richard Dobeson’s vibrant career and spirited connection with music is a colourful, artistic and dynamic world that brings awareness to the mind, body, and soul.
Preview and Pre-Save Link: https://music.richarddobeson/largo
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/richarddobeson/largo
Downloadable MP3: https://bit.ly/largoMP3
Web: https://richarddobeson.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/28KWLvWlBhBq9vp1HwGfTH
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/richarddobesonmusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RichardDobeson
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/RichardDobeson
EPK https://bit.ly/largoPR
Richard Dobeson
