COVID-19 Daily Update 2-4-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 4, 2022, there are currently 11,116 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,846 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Nicholas County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Jackson County, a 60-year old male from Morgan County, a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old male from Wayne County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, and an 84-year old female from Logan County.

“Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to grieving families and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (141), Berkeley (423), Boone (156), Braxton (34), Brooke (64), Cabell (671), Calhoun (81), Clay (50), Doddridge (53), Fayette (453), Gilmer (54), Grant (73), Greenbrier (326), Hampshire (116), Hancock (83), Hardy (86), Harrison (423), Jackson (87), Jefferson (203), Kanawha (1,065), Lewis (93), Lincoln (163), Logan (282), Marion (299), Marshall (177), Mason (200), McDowell (198), Mercer (479), Mineral (119), Mingo (210), Monongalia (488), Monroe (143), Morgan (48), Nicholas (184), Ohio (173), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (46), Preston (164), Putnam (415), Raleigh (705), Randolph (236), Ritchie (66), Roane (71), Summers (111), Taylor (104), Tucker (29), Tyler (45), Upshur (175), Wayne (221), Webster (63), Wetzel (90), Wirt (26), Wood (401), Wyoming (180). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

For free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. Due to probable inclement weather conditions across the state, it is suggested that you check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages, and the COVID-19 website for any last minute cancellations.