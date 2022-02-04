Disposable Gloves Market - Exclusive Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis to 2030

In terms of volume, Disposable Gloves Market is estimated to reach a volume of 782.87 Billion units by 2027, registering a 9.41% CAGR during the forecast period

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of volume, Disposable Gloves Market is estimated to reach a volume of 782.87 Billion units by 2027, registering a 9.41% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Market for Disposable Gloves has been segmented based on Type and Application.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and others. In 2019, the natural rubber segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.55%, with market size of 141.26 billion units. It is projected to register an 8.48% CAGR during the projected timeframe.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented into medical, examination, surgical, food service, clean room, and others. In 2019, the medical segment accounted for the largest market share of 32.78%, with market size of 108.83 billion units. It is projected to register an 8.68% CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Market Players -

The growth of the vendors is dependent on market conditions, government support, and industrial development. Thus, the vendors should focus on expanding their presence and improving their services.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Rubberex

Semperit AG Holding

Ansell Ltd.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

and Cardinal Health

are a few of the key players operating in the global market.

Region Wise Analysis:

The flourishing healthcare industry in North America has enabled the disposable gloves market to generate significant revenue from this region. The steadily growing chemical industry provides huge scope for the growth of the market. In the US, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has amended several norms regarding personnel protection equipment standards, providing huge scope for growth of the market. Furthermore, major manufacturers in the US provide ample opportunities for significant growth during the forecast period.

The European region has witnessed rapid growth in recent times. The disposable gloves market in Germany is projected to witness robust growth, owing to the growth of the chemical, food, and equipment industries. The European Union (EU) has amended several norms regarding workers and safety and standardization of the personnel protection safety equipment, which is expected to raise the demand for disposable gloves in this country.

Synopsis

Disposable gloves are considered to be one of the major categories for personal safety, across industries and sectors. An increase in demand from the healthcare sector due to the COVID 19 pandemic is expected to boost the market in the short-term scenario. Disposable gloves act as a shield protecting the healthcare workers against contagious infections. The disposable gloves market is driven by factors such as increasing demand from the healthcare industry and strict government regulations for workforce safety. However, the availability of local and low-cost products is expected to restrain market growth. The increase in workplace-safety awareness & scope in the lucrative developing markets is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players.

Key Market Drivers -

Increasing demand from the healthcare industry

Strict government regulations for workforce safety

