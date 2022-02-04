Data Visualization Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for cloud computing in data visualization and need for quick decision making

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

A novel report on global Data Visualization market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market.

The global data visualization market size is expected to reach USD 20.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, Rapidly increasing demand for cloud computing and growing need for ability to make decisions quickly across various organizations and sectors are key factors driving global data visualization market revenue growth.

Data visualization system refers to graphical representation of data by using various tools and software. Various data visualization tools such as charts, graphs, maps, and others make data more easily understandable. This helps in tracking trends, outliers, and data patterns in more convenient ways, which further helps in accurate decision making. As a result, demand for data visualization is increasing at a rapid rate across various sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT), education, and others, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Data Visualization market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Data Visualization market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Data Visualization market:

Alteryx Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and Dundas Data Visualization Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2019, Salesforce.com, Inc. acquired Tableau Software, LLC. This consolidation has proven to be a major turning point in the data visualization market, which has strengthened the company’s analytical capabilities and enabled delivery of AI-driven insights to their customers.

Software segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid technological advancements and innovations. Continuous product innovation is boosting demand for data visualization software such as Google charts, Tableau, Datawrapper, and others.

BSFI segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to rising demand for data visualization system in this sector. BSFI has to maintain a vast number of databases and data volumes for various purposes. Compilation and integration of such large databases becomes a major challenge, which has been eased with the help of data visualization software and tools. Moreover, launch of new software such as location intelligence software enables banking and insurance companies to analyze their business models more easily and conveniently.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Software

Standalone Visualization Software

Embedded Data Visualization Module

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Support Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End Use Insights Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Other End Uses

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Features of the Data Visualization Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

