Climate Control Agriculture Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology

Rising demand for local and organically grown food

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global climate-control agriculture market size reached USD 74.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.7%, during the forecast period, Rising global demand for food as well as technological advancements in farming methods are some of the major factors driving global climate-control agriculture market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by rising demand for local and organically grown foods.

As technological advancements are increasing, emerging technologies are being steadily adopted by farmers in order to maximize crop yield. More advanced hydroponic lights have been invented in recent years, popularly known as grow lights (HID lights) that help in indoor gardening due to ability to supply the proper spectrum to crops, which is driving revenue growth of the global climate-control agriculture market.

Climate Control Agriculture Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Climate Control Agriculture market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Climate Control Agriculture market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Climate Control Agriculture research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From the Report

Tomato segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to the wide range of uses of tomatoes and ability to be produced in large volumes. Fruits are eaten either raw or in a cooked form, and these contain vitamins such as A and C that are enriched with antioxidants.

Aquaponics segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Aquaponics is a process where both fish farming and hydroponics are taken into consideration. Aquaponics is also an efficient and environment-friendly method of cannabis cultivation. Crops grown hydroponically depend on nutrient-rich water that is removed from fish farming and this method entails around 90% less water than that used in traditional agriculture practices and methods. It is also estimated to enable 10-times higher yields per acre than soil-based farms.

Europe is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to unfavorable weather conditions, limited arable land, and use of more advanced and innovative technologies that aid in production of crops in large proportions in countries in the region. Besides, presence of some major companies such as Fresh Box SP ZO.O and others is boosting growth of the climate-control agriculture market in the region.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Illumitex Inc., Aerofarms AGX Ltd., American Hydroponics (Amhydro), Innovation Agri-Tech Group, Green Sense Environment Solution LLC., Fresh Box SP ZO. O, Grow Pod Solutions, LLC, and Nelson and Pade, Inc.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global climate-control agriculture on the basis of crop, growing method, components, and region:

Crop Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lettuce & Leafy Greens

Cucumber

Tomato

Pepper

Cannabis

Strawberries

Others

Growing Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Aeroponics

Others

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lighting

Growing media

Nutrients

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

