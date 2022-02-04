Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of distributed ledger by large and medium sized enterprises is driving blockchain distributed ledger market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Emergen Research The global blockchain distributed ledger market size is expected to reach USD 228.31 Billion in 2018 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 62.5% over the forecast period, Improved data transparency and accountability in blockchain distributed ledger technology is a key factor driving global blockchain distributed ledger market revenue growth.

Blockchain distributed ledger technology provides better data security to its client enterprises. In general, enterprises are required to stock and share private data between different shareholders involved in a project. Blockchain distributed ledgers help them to store and manage that private information with high level of security. Restricting identity theft, ending denial of service attacks, and avoiding data tampering are three aspects in which blockchain distributed ledgers ensure data security to enterprises. In addition, lower risk of backdoor transactions and reduced unauthorized intervention are some of key benefits of using this technology. It effectively helps to improve payment clearing processes and for this reason, banks and other financial institutions are widely using blockchain distributed ledgers.

The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028.

We Have Recent Updates of Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/922

Key Highlights From the Report

In 2021, global digital currency platform, Intercoin, partnered with India Blockchain Alliance. This collaboration is geared to accelerate exposure of blockchain distributed ledger by implementing cryptocurrencies and NFTs for businesses, organizations, and universities.

Solution segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Solution permits digital ledger network and application developers to customize distributed ledger networks. In addition, high demand for solutions such as Ethereum, Hyper Ledger Fabric in cross industries and R3 Corda, and Ripple in financial services is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Private segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to ability to limit participation in transactions and therefore, lower risk. It is relatively inexpensive to change regulations and transaction processes by using blockchain distributed ledger technology.

The report also studies the key companies of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are: Intel Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Global Arena Holding, Inc., International Business Machine (IBM) Corporations, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, Accenture PLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AlphaPoint, and iXledger.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report further divides the Blockchain Distributed Ledger market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Blockchain Distributed Ledger market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain distributed ledger market on the basis of component, type, enterprise size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private

Public

Hybrid

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Payments

Smart Contracts

Supply Chain Management

Compliance Management

Trade Finance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government & Public

Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-distributed-ledger-market

Understanding the market size

The size of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market. Not only does the study present the combined revenue for a particular market but also the market size for a specific geographic region. Analysis of percentage or the size of the Total Available Market based on the type of product, technology, regional constraints and others form an important part of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger report.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/922

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Blockchain Distributed Ledger market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market by 2027?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Biomaterials Market By Type https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomaterials-market

Emulsifiers Market By Product Type https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emulsifiers-market

Human Capital Management Market Growth https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-capital-management-market

Top 10 Leading Companies Operating in Affective Computing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-companies-operating-in-affective-computing-market

Technical Insulation Market Overview https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/technical-insulation-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.