Mortar Artillery System Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2027 | BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Denel SOC

Mortar artillery system market services and technology. Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis by 2027.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortar Artillery System Market Outlook – 2027

The global mortar artillery system market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in cross border conflicts. Mortar artillery systems are simple, lightweight, man-portable, and muzzle-loaded weapon system, consisting of a smooth-bore metal tube fixed to a base plate with a lightweight bipod mount and a sight. Moreover, mortar artillery systems launch explosive shells or bombs in high-arching ballistic trajectories. Further, mortars are used extensively as indirect fire weapons for close fire support to suppress and neutralize enemy forces with a variety of ammunition. Mortar artillery weapon aims & fires a projectile without relying on the direct line of sight between the target and artillery gun.

The key players analyzed in the report include BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Denel SOC Ltd, Hanwha Group, Elbit Systems, ST Engineering, Lockheed Martin, IMI Systems, Avibras, and RUAG Group.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Artillery manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to supply chain disruption caused by the government policies to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Defense contractors are facing short term operational issues due to lack of workforce owing to travel restrictions imposed by authorities all over the world to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Artillery gun shell manufacturers are also unable to produce and supply shells to the military agencies owing to the trade restrictions allowing only supply of essentials such as food and safety equipment.

Governments are diverting all financial resources to combat COVID-19 pandemic; hence, procurement and deployment of artillery system will be adversely affected.

Travel ban imposed by authorities in the wake of COVID-19 will hamper the testing and development of artillery system due to defense system developer’s reliance on international workforce.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for long range fire support, and rise in adoption of military modernization programs are the factors that drive the global mortar artillery system market. However, large storage facilities required for large artillery system hinder the market growth. On the contrary, self-propelled artillery system and automation of artillery firing system present new pathways in the industry.

The global mortar artillery system market trends are as follows:

Surge in military expenditure

Nations are investing in advance weapon system to establish dominance in the battlefield. For instance, in 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (defense system manufacturer headquartered in Massachusetts, US) announced that the company will provide a battlefield network for automated planning, coordinating, controlling and executing artillery fire and effects to the Jordanian military under terms of a 29.3 million USD contract. Also, the US Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, US, has asked the Raytheon Intelligence & Space segment (headquartered in Indiana, US) to provide the advanced field artillery tactical data system (AFATDS) to Jordan under a bilateral government agreement. AFATDS ranks targets in importance based on sensor data, and performs attack analysis using situational data combined with commander's guidance. In addition, the system is designed to produce timely, accurate, and coordinated fire support options to attack targets using Army, Marine, Navy, and Air Force weapon systems. Moreover, AFATDS seeks to manage attacks on preplanned and time-sensitive targets by supporting weapon systems such as mortar artillery system that provide front line fire support including close-air support, attack helicopters, and naval surface fire support among others. Such investment in modular modification of existing weapons systems is expected to drive the global artillery system market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global mortar artillery system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global mortar artillery system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global mortar artillery system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global mortar artillery system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

