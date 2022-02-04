Biodefense Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for COVID-19 vaccines

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Biodefense Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Biodefense market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market.

The global biodefense market size is expected to reach USD 20.13 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, Favorable government initiatives, increasing possibility of biological threats and attacks are factors driving global biodefense market revenue growth.

Biodefense is the use of medical measures to protect citizens against bioterrorism threats or possibility. Biodefense also includes production of stockpiles of vaccines and medication for people across the globe. Bioterrorism is an intentional release of harmful biological agents such as bacteria, viruses, and other germs to cause sickness/illness, and to harm humans, animals, or crops in a country or region. Biological agents can spread through air, water, food, and contact, and can ruin food crops and infect or kill livestock to terrorize populations or to manipulate governments. It can also spread from person to person, causing serious health issues or life-threatening disease.

Destruction caused by biological threat is enormous, therefore, various countries such as the U.S., China, India, and Russia are focusing more on spending significant amounts on research and development to enhance their respective biodefense systems and capabilities. In addition, increasing potential of wars and geopolitical tensions among countries, and increasing incidence of infectious diseases are some other key drivers of steady growth of the global biodefense market.

The global Biodefense research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

Key Highlights From the Report

In April 2020, Blackstone Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is a leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced its strategic collaboration under which Blackstone will provide USD 2 billion to support Alnylam’s advancements for innovative RNA interference medicines have the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of debilitating diseases.

Smallpox vaccine segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Smallpox vaccine is made from vaccinia virus, which is less harmful to human body and protects by helping the body to develop immunity.

Identifier segment accounted for large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid increase in biological threats. Identifier is a device, which detects biological agents with high accuracy. The information obtained from the identifier is used to determine protection requirements and treatment of exposed personnel.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increase in supportive government initiatives along with explicit biodefense strategies adopted by the U.S in order to stockpile sufficient vaccines.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

CanSino Biologics, BioNTech SE, Altimmune, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., SIGA Technologies, Inc., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Elusys Therapeutics, DynPort Vaccine Company LLC, and Ichor Medical Systems Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Serum Institute of India, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., and SinovacBiotech Ltd.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biodefense market on the basis of product type, biothreat detection device type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

COVID-19 Vaccine

Anthrax Vaccine

Smallpox Vaccine

Botulism Vaccine

Others

Biothreat Detection Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sampler

Triggering Devices

Identifier

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centre

Research Organizations

Military

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

