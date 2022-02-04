Medical Ceramics Market Sales, Worth, Size Analysis to Reach USD 14.86 Billion in 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and rising demand for ceramics for usage in medical implants are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Ceramics Market size is expected to reach USD 14.86 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Ortho pedic disorders, including arthritis, joint dislocation, injuries, or fracture affect bone and joints in human musculoskeletal system and are responsible for causing pain and mobility impairment. This further leads to difficulty in carrying out daily activities among patients. Medical ceramics such as bioinert and bioactive are used in a variety of healthcare applications, including orthopedic surgeries as implants for fracture fixation, and joint replacement due to high biocompatibility that allows bio-ceramics to bond biologically to bone tissues. This results in faster healing time, reduced healthcare expenditure, as well as short stay at hospitals.

Rising investment in research & development activities by key players to introduce innovative medical ceramic materials is expected to support market revenue growth. Firms dealing with nanotechnology have developed new ranges of nano-biomaterials incorporating hydroxyapatite, a type of bioactive ceramic. Nanoparticles of hydroxyapatite have opened up a window of opportunities for market players in designing enhanced biocompatible ceramic coatings for medical implants and development of nanocomposites with high-strength.

In addition, demand for medical ceramics is anticipated to grow at a fast pace because of increasing number of surgical procedures due to rising cases of traumatic injuries such as road accidents and falls, which may require medical assistance to treat any kind of fractures and also provide reconstructive treatment, owing to deformation from the impact.

Key companies analyzed in the report include:

Morgan Advanced Materials, Royal DSM, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc., The 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, CoorsTek Inc., Institut Straumann AG, and Kyocera Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

By product type, bioinert ceramic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Bioinert ceramics, including zirconia and alumina, are widely used in medical implants to reconstruct, re-establish, or replace degenerated or traumatized human body tissue, owing to exceptional biocompatibility, corrosion restriction behavior, chemical stability, wear resistance, and mechanical strength.

By application, dental segment contributed to a significantly steady market revenue share in 2020. Ceramic dental braces are less painful as these do not lead to irritation of gums. These dental braces either have semi translucent ceramic brackets appropriate for white teeth or colored ceramic appropriate for darker teeth. Also, these braces normally do not chip or break.

Nano-hydroxyapatite bio-ceramic materials hold immense potential in prosthetic applications, owing to similar chemical composition and crystallography with human skeletal tissue, as well as excellent characteristics such as bioactivity, biocompatibility, non-toxicity, and osteoconductivity. Nano-hydroxyapatite materials are used in various applications such as bone void fillers for orthopedics, bone tissue engineering, restoration of periodontal defects, traumatology, and orthopedic implant coating.

Medical ceramics market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, driven by increasing incidence of dental conditions such as caries, rising cases of traumatic injuries, and technological advancements in the field of medical ceramic materials. In addition, presence of key players such as CoorsTek Inc. and Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc. is expected to positively impact market growth in this region.

The global Medical Ceramics market research report is an investigative study that includes accurate market insights, crucial market facts, and key statistical information to offer clear picture of the Medical Ceramics market to readers, clients, industry professionals, stakeholders, and businesses.

The market research report offers a thorough assessment of the key companies operating in the market and provides a comprehensive overview of their company overview, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, R&D activities, gross profit, global market position, financial standing, sales network and distribution channels, and product developments. It also provides exhaustive analysis of the recent strategic alliances such mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, and agreements, among others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

The latest Medical Ceramics market research report offers qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market.

The report further segments the global Medical Ceramics market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, end-use landscape, geography, and competitive scenario to enable the reader to understand the overall market structure.

The report exhaustively covers the regional landscape of the global market and evaluates the revenue growth rate of each regional market.

It further offers an in-depth understanding of the competitive scenario of the Medical Ceramics market. In this section, the report lists the major players of the market and highlights their key business expansion strategies.

Based on types the market is segmented into:

Bioactive Ceramics

Bioinert Ceramics

Bioresorbable Ceramics

Piezoceramics

Based on applications, the market segmentation includes:

Orthopedics

Fracture Fixation

Joint Replacement

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Dental

Dental Implants

Braces

Crowns & Bridges

Dental Graft & Substitutes

Others

Surgical Instruments

Cardiovascular Implants

Diagnostics Instrument

Plastic Surgery

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report.

