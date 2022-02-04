Top Industrial Wearable Devices Companies in Worldwide 2022 | By IMARC Group

Industrial Wearable Devices

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial wearable devices represent functional tools that aid in enhancing workplace productivity, safety, and efficiency. They are equipped with IoT capabilities, such as real-time feedback, wireless data transmission, automatic health alerts, etc., which assist the workers in reducing accidents and performing the assigned task with greater ease. Furthermore, industrial wearable devices can store, collect, interpret, and exchange data with other devices when working over compatible networks. As a result, they are widely utilized across several sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, lifestyle, etc.

The global industrial wearable devices market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global industrial wearable devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The rising product utilization in high-risk environments, such as mining operations, oil and gas recovery, construction sites, etc., is primarily driving the industrial wearable devices market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of these devices for workforce authentication, real-time data monitoring, field management, corporate wellness, mobile workforce management, etc., is further catalyzing market growth. Besides this, several companies are offering various fitness monitors as a part of their wellness programs to garner insights about the health status of an employee and provide customized health advice. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, numerous technological innovations, including smart glasses and bio-sensing, that facilitate knowledge sharing, expert consultation, hands-free access to patient information, etc., are anticipated to fuel the industrial wearable devices market over the forecasted period.

