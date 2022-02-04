Top Industrial Wearable Devices Companies in Worldwide 2022 | By IMARC Group
Industrial Wearable Devices
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial wearable devices represent functional tools that aid in enhancing workplace productivity, safety, and efficiency. They are equipped with IoT capabilities, such as real-time feedback, wireless data transmission, automatic health alerts, etc., which assist the workers in reducing accidents and performing the assigned task with greater ease. Furthermore, industrial wearable devices can store, collect, interpret, and exchange data with other devices when working over compatible networks. As a result, they are widely utilized across several sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, lifestyle, etc.
The global industrial wearable devices market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global industrial wearable devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026
The rising product utilization in high-risk environments, such as mining operations, oil and gas recovery, construction sites, etc., is primarily driving the industrial wearable devices market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of these devices for workforce authentication, real-time data monitoring, field management, corporate wellness, mobile workforce management, etc., is further catalyzing market growth. Besides this, several companies are offering various fitness monitors as a part of their wellness programs to garner insights about the health status of an employee and provide customized health advice. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, numerous technological innovations, including smart glasses and bio-sensing, that facilitate knowledge sharing, expert consultation, hands-free access to patient information, etc., are anticipated to fuel the industrial wearable devices market over the forecasted period.
Some of the Top Companies in the Industrial Wearable Devices Market:
Epson
Apple
Fujitsu
Microsoft
Google
ASUS
Vuzix
Fitbit
Honeywell
Garmin
Jawbone
Nike
Motorola
Samsung
Pebble
Sony
SAP
Eurotech
Xiaomi
