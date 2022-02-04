GCC Paper Products Market Share, Industry Size, Trends, Top Companies, Report 2021-2026
The GCC paper products market reached a value of US$ 10.4 Billion in 2020. The market to reach a value of US$ 12.9 Billion by 2026.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "GCC Paper Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the GCC paper products market reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.9 Billion by 2026.
The paper products industry includes establishments engaged in the manufacturing of paper, pulp, paperboard, etc. This industry also comprises establishments using the manufactured paper and paperboard to further convert them into different products, such as folding paperboard boxes, corrugated and solid fiber boxes, cups, paper bags, plates, etc. These products are extensively utilized in the packaging of numerous consumer items, including food and beverages, textiles, electronics, cement, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
GCC Paper Products Market Trends:
The rising demand for paper products in the packaging industry is one of the primary factors positively influencing the growth of this market in the GCC region. Moreover, a significant development in the food and beverages industry is further augmenting the product demand, as this sector utilizes paper plates and cups. Additionally, various paper products are gaining acceptance in the region due to their distinctive properties, such as easy disposal, lightweight, cost-effectiveness, convenience of handling, etc. Furthermore, several regulatory authorities in the GCC region are enforcing legislation to ban plastic products due to escalating environmental concerns. This is anticipated to further propel the demand for paper products in the GCC region over the forecasted period.
GCC Paper Products Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
Safeer Luxury Pack
Arkan Mfg Paper Cup Company
Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO)
Al Kifah Paper Products
Al Nawar Corner
Lamina Company Ltd
Golden Paper Cups Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Unipack Containers & Carton Products LLC
Hotpack Packaging LLC
Gulf Carton
Arabian Paper Products Company (APPCO)
Breakup by Plate Type:
Heavy-duty plates
Medium-duty plates
Breakup by Wall Type:
Single wall-paper cups
Double wall-paper cups
Breakup by Application:
Tea and Coffee
Chilled food and beverages
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Retail
Institutional Segments
Breakup by Cups Type:
Cold Paper Cups
Hot Paper Cups
Breakup by Product Type:
Corrugated Boxes
Rigid Boxes
Folding Cartons
Paper Bags
Others.
Breakup by Material Type:
Brown kraft
White kraft
Other
Breakup by Regional Insights:
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Kuwait
Oman
Bahrain
Qatar
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
