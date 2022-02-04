GCC Paper Products Market Share, Industry Size, Trends, Top Companies, Report 2021-2026

GCC Paper Products Market

The GCC paper products market reached a value of US$ 10.4 Billion in 2020. The market to reach a value of US$ 12.9 Billion by 2026.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Paper Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the GCC paper products market reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.9 Billion by 2026.

The paper products industry includes establishments engaged in the manufacturing of paper, pulp, paperboard, etc. This industry also comprises establishments using the manufactured paper and paperboard to further convert them into different products, such as folding paperboard boxes, corrugated and solid fiber boxes, cups, paper bags, plates, etc. These products are extensively utilized in the packaging of numerous consumer items, including food and beverages, textiles, electronics, cement, etc.

GCC Paper Products Market Trends:

The rising demand for paper products in the packaging industry is one of the primary factors positively influencing the growth of this market in the GCC region. Moreover, a significant development in the food and beverages industry is further augmenting the product demand, as this sector utilizes paper plates and cups. Additionally, various paper products are gaining acceptance in the region due to their distinctive properties, such as easy disposal, lightweight, cost-effectiveness, convenience of handling, etc. Furthermore, several regulatory authorities in the GCC region are enforcing legislation to ban plastic products due to escalating environmental concerns. This is anticipated to further propel the demand for paper products in the GCC region over the forecasted period.

GCC Paper Products Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Safeer Luxury Pack

Arkan Mfg Paper Cup Company

Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO)

Al Kifah Paper Products

Al Nawar Corner

Lamina Company Ltd

Golden Paper Cups Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Unipack Containers & Carton Products LLC

Hotpack Packaging LLC

Gulf Carton

Arabian Paper Products Company (APPCO)

Breakup by Plate Type:

Heavy-duty plates

Medium-duty plates

Breakup by Wall Type:

Single wall-paper cups

Double wall-paper cups

Breakup by Application:

Tea and Coffee

Chilled food and beverages

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail

Institutional Segments

Breakup by Cups Type:

Cold Paper Cups

Hot Paper Cups

Breakup by Product Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Rigid Boxes

Folding Cartons

Paper Bags

Others.

Breakup by Material Type:

Brown kraft

White kraft

Other

Breakup by Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Qatar

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

