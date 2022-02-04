New Bachelor Degree Programmes at European Leadership University (ELU) To Begin From March
ELU Announces Commencement of Online Classes for Bachelor Of Science Programmes, both Full-Time and Part-Time, From March 01, 2022AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Leadership University (ELU) offers online classes for professionals striving for a career in multiple science programs. The university has announced the commencement of all the bachelor programmes to start from next month.
ELU has adopted an experiential and flexible learning model and the degree programs are available full-time and part-time. The university has opened up its degree programmes to anyone around the globe looking to pursue their educational and professional goals.
The university currently offers five Bachelor of Science programmes:
Data Science
AI and Machine Learning
Software Engineering
The duration of all undergraduate programs in three years and all students can take the classes online. “We provide 24/7 access to all digital content for every degree course so that students can learn according to their individual pace and needs,” informed a spokesperson from ELU. “Aside from the course materials, our students can also access our e-library that is rich with relevant books and resources for more in-depth understanding.”
All Bachelor programmes are completely conducted online, but “the students are invited to an online talent meeting in their second or third year of bachelor programme to encourage communication and interaction,” added the spokesperson.
Late admissions to these courses are still open at ELU and the session starts from the first week of March. Prospective students can still apply to the bachelor programmes through the website. All applications get evaluated thoroughly and the students have to undergo an interview with admissions to get selected.
About ELU
The European Leadership University (ELU) is a skilled-based university that is created for the digital economy. ELU was established in 2015 and is fully recognized and approved by the Ministry of Education and Culture in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
ELU is connected with more than 80 leading brands in and around the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area that are constantly on the lookout for exceptional digital talent. The university helps students develop the most in-demand skills and abilities for leading brands.
