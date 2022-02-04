Federal Funding Contributes To Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Growth

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal funding for social services is a major driver for the community food, housing, and relief services market. Funding from the government helps many homeless people get shelter. Many programs are run by different countries to provide assistance to homeless people. For instance, in the US, every year the Federal Government allocates funds to States/Territories to support social services for vulnerable children, adults, and families through the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG). In India, ‘Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana’ focuses on providing permanent houses with basic amenities to homeless families. The objective of this scheme is to build one crore home of 25 sqm by 2022. Similarly, the government of India launched the Shelter for Homeless program under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). Under this program, various types of shelter, such as men shelter, women shelter, family shelter, and special shelter (for old age, mentally ill, sick persons) are provided. The government of India would finance 75% of the expense for the development of the shelters, while, 25% would be the State commitment. The Indian government is also working on providing rental housing to urban poor belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, migrants, transgender, and senior citizens. The increased federal funding will help contribute to the market for community food, housing, and relief services leading to its growth.

The global community food, housing, and relief services market size is expected to grow from $452.69 billion in 2021 to $496.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community food, housing, and relief services market share is expected to reach $687.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Community and individual services market trends include re-entry services increasingly being provided for people exiting prison. The majority of this population face homelessness after their release and have nowhere to go. Therefore, many NGOs have come forward to help them provide shelter. For instance, the US-based Lionheart Foundation provides shelter to this population and it's Houses of Healing (HOH) program helps improve prisoner's lifestyle by providing them with services like transformative programs for prisoners, HOH guide book, HOH video series and many more.

Major players covered in the global community food, housing, and relief services industry are Feeding America, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Food For Poor, Adventist Community Services, Doctors Without Borders, Catholic Relief Services, CARE, American National Red Cross, Spectrum Professional Services, Community Options Middlesex, Camba, Easter Seals New Jersey, One Voice Central Texas, Horizon House, International Rescue Committee, Fair community housing services limited, Nestle community housing services ltd, Community Housing Services-Crossroads Villa Inc, Community Housing Partners, Community Housing Ltd, and SRM Housing Services Private Limited.

TBRC’s global community food, housing, and relief services market analysis report is segmented by type into community food services, community housing services, community food, housing, and relief services market temporary shelters, other community housing services, emergency and other relief services, vocational rehabilitation services, by structure into chained outlets, independent outlets, by end-users into individuals (nonchronic) homeless, homeless families, chronic homeless, homeless veterans, unaccompanied homeless youth and children.

