Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market is Estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of Coming Years

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market

Vital signs monitoring involves measurement of heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature, and blood pressure in order to assess physical functioning of the body

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated.

Overview:

Vital sign monitoring devices are often used to measure heart rate, temperature, respiratory rate, and blood pressure to assess the physical functioning of the body. These devices are an integral part of patient monitoring, and are widely used in operating rooms, emergency rooms, critical care settings, and intensive care units.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (lifestyle-associated) around the world is expected to augment growth of the global vital sign monitoring devices market. For instance, as per the American Heart Association (2018 Statistics), more than 92.1 million Americans are suffering from the after-effects of stroke or some form of cardiovascular disease.

Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure, high demand for vital signs monitoring devices, and availability of these devices at competitive prices are some major factors expected to boost the growth of the global vital sign monitoring devices market. For instance, as per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), in the U.S., expenditure of healthcare is expected to grow at an average rate of 5.5% per year for 2018-27 and to reach US$ 6.0 trillion by 2027.

Restraints:

Introduction of low quality products, especially in the Asia Pacific region, is expected to hinder growth of the global vital sign monitoring devices market. For instance, availability of sub-standard products at affordable prices acts as a deterrent for the sale of low, medium, and high acuity monitors across the world.

Moreover, lower adoption of vital signs monitoring devices is expected to hamper the growth of the global vital sign monitoring devices market. For instance, worldwide, the adoption rate of pulse oximeters, high acuity monitors, and mid acuity monitors is low. This is attributed to lack awareness among people regarding the use of these devices.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

Low Acuity Monitors

Mid Acuity Monitors

High Acuity Monitors

Liquid Filled Thermometers

Digital Thermometers

Infrared Thermometers

Sphygmomanometers

Automated Blood Pressure Monitors

Standalone Pulse Oximeters

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Opportunities:

Market players are adopting various strategies to increase awareness among people about the benefits of these products through innovative campaigns and marketing activities. This in turn is expected to propel growth of the market.

Moreover, pulse oximeter sensors often fail to offer accurate results in low perimeter spraying conditions. Thus, market players are focusing on developing tracheal photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors to these problems.

Market Trends/Key Takeaways:

Development of smart, next-generation vital sign monitoring devices is expected to aid in the growth of the global vital signs monitoring devices market. For instance, in December 2019, Xenoma unveiled outdoor compatible whole-body Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit, e-skin EMStyle, at CES 2020.

Moreover, market players are focusing on launching novel products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Nihon Kohden Corp. announced the launch of its portable, easy-to-use monitor, named Life Scope SVM-7200 Series vital signs monitor, with customizable early warning scoring.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global vital signs monitoring devices market are Xenoma, Iradimed Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Smiths Group plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic, Masimo Corporation, General Electric Co. (GE), Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAS Medical Systems, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., and Mindray Medical International Limited, among others.

Key Developments:

In December 2019, Iradimed Corp. announced that it resumed shipments of its MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring systems into European Commission markets after completing the CE Mark renewal process.

In January 2020, Vyaire Medical, Inc. and Spirosure, Inc. entered 5-year agreement for Vyaire to exclusively distribute Spirosure's Fenom Pro Asthma monitor in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

