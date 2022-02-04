Muscle Stimulation Devices Market Technology Research and Global Outlook 2022 to 2028

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market

Muscle stimulation devices are used for elicitation of muscle contraction using electric impulses.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muscle Stimulation Devices Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Electrical muscle stimulation has been shown to help muscles recover after an injury. It can also help prevent atrophy and improve symptoms of arthritis. It can also help patients retrain their muscles after illness or surgery. It works by sending electrical impulses to the affected muscle involuntarily. As the patient continues to use the device, the brain learns how to contract the muscle without assistance. For many patients, this technology can make a big difference in their recovery and the quality of their life.

Electrical muscle stimulation is a non-invasive procedure that works by transmitting currents to targeted muscle groups. The equipment uses two lead wires and two to four neuro-stimulation electrodes to send currents to the targeted muscle groups. This type of electrical stimulation creates unique sensations. They can range from dull tingling to muscular twitching. Some people experience a variety of feelings from the muscle twitching and a prickly ache to an intense pain.

Electric muscle stimulation helps people with joint pain, backache, arthritis, and spinal cord injuries. It is also used in weight loss programs to improve health and fitness. However, it should not be used in place of a structured exercise routine. As with any exercise program, it's important to follow a regimen to get the most benefits. But if you're looking to increase your muscle size and strength, consider using EMS.

The global muscle stimulation devices market is estimated to account for US$ 912.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Recent Developments

Major players in the global muscle stimulation devices market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to expand their customer base. For instance, in December 2019, Zynex, Inc. attended the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference held in New York. (U.S.)

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Drivers

R&D of new products and technologies is expected to propel growth of the global muscle stimulation devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, NeuroMetrix, Inc. received the U.S patent for ‘Measuring the ‘on-skin’ time of a TENS device in order to minimize skin irritation due to excessive uninterrupted wearing of the same’.

Moreover, high number of spinal cord injury cases is also expected to propel growth of the global muscle stimulation devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to researchers at the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center at University of Alabama at Birmingham, as of 2019, 17,730 new spinal cord injury cases occur annually and between 249,000 and 363,000 people are currently living with spinal cord injuries in the U.S.

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Restraints

Lack of standard guidelines and usage indications for various disorders and trained professionals and physiotherapists to guide patients in the usage of devices along with lower awareness among general population regarding electrotherapy treatment modalities is expected to limit growth of the global muscle stimulation devices market.

Key Takeaways

The Pain management segment in the global muscle stimulation devices market was valued at US$ 314.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 470.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The TENS segment held dominant position in the global muscle stimulation devices market in 2019, accounting for 71.5% share in terms of value, followed by NEMS.

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global muscle stimulation devices market include, DJO Global Inc., Neurometrix Inc., Omron Corporation, R.S. Medical Inc., and Zynex Inc.

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Key Takeaways

Major players in the global muscle stimulation devices market are focused on adopting collaboration strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2018, DJO Global, Inc. partnered with SirenMD, to become the exclusive sales representative for SirenMD’s sports team market.

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Segmentation

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market, By Product Type:

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Interferential Current Electrical Stimulation (IFC)

Burst Mode Alternating Current (BMAC)

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES)

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market, By Application:

Pain Management

Neurological and Movement Disorder Management

Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Physiotherapy Clinics

Sports Clinics

Home Care

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

