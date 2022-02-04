Onion Seeds Market With Future Business Opportunities And Top Competitor Analysis 2027

Onion Seeds Market

Onion seed contains essential nutrients, making it an ideal food for human consumption.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Onion seed contains essential nutrients, making it an ideal food for human consumption. Ayurveda has long used onions to treat various ailments, and today, physicians recommend eating a handful of onion seeds daily. Onion seeds contain polyunsaturated fatty acids, which raise good cholesterol and reduce triglycerides in the body while maintaining total blood cholesterol levels. The chemical compound thymoquinone can even induce the death of glioblastoma cells, one of the most aggressive brain tumors. In addition to helping with diabetes, onion seed oil can help with other conditions. For example, it helps with preventing a mild fever. In addition, it can also treat skin problems, such as acne. Moreover, onion seed oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties, which make it a great treatment for skin rashes. In addition, it helps in the healing of wounds. Its antioxidant properties make it a valuable ingredient in the diet.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global onion seeds market include Jing Yan YiNong, Denghai Seeds, Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture, Nongwoobio, East-West Seed, Takii, VoloAgri, Sakata, Rijk Zwaan, Enza Zaden, Bejo, Bayer Crop Science, Limagrain, Syngenta, and Monsanto.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing hair loss problems in the world are expected to drive the growth of the global onion seeds market. For instance, according to National Alopecia Areata Foundation, around 147 million individuals in the world suffer from alopecia. Onion seed is easily available and cheap. Regular consumption of these seeds can help prevent various health issues, including diabetes. However, it is important to remember that onion seeds have high levels of thymoquinone, which is known to help protect neurons from toxicity. Several health benefits of onion seeds are estimated to propel the growth of the global onion seeds market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic maximum of the economic sectors witnessed major challenges. The main challenges were reduced demand, lockdown measures, the absence of labor in manufacturing plants, and transport restrictions.

Key Takeaways:

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the global onion seeds market, owing to the increasing prevalence of several health issues such as diabetes in the region, for which as a home remedy onion seeds are used majorly. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, around 72.9 million adults in India suffer from diabetes.

North America is estimated to witness high growth in the global onion seeds market, owing to the increasing prevalence of several food joints in the region, where onion seeds are used in several delicacies. For instance, according to the U.S. National Restaurant Association, there are currently 1 million restaurants in the US.

