Educational Services Market Enhances The Learning Experience By Using Gamification Techniques

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational services are using gamification techniques to enhance the students learning experience. Gamification is the concept of applying game-design thinking to different classroom tasks to make them more fun and engaging. Gamification is creating a holistic learning atmosphere in educational services that boosts engagement, motivation and essential skills of students. For instance, according to a survey conducted by WeAreTeachers, 55% of teachers are using digital online games as part of their teaching, and 63% agree that students want to practice difficult skills when presented in a game-like format. Hornsby Middle School implemented gamification techniques to engage the students towards comprehensive learning.

The global educational services market size is expected to grow from $2.88 trillion in 2021 to $3.19 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The educational services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.62 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing students' learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classrooms, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. In-class time consists of interactive discussions and collaborative works, which are performed under the guidance of a teacher. TBRC’s educational services market research shows that flipped classrooms give students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at their own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. For instance, according to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result, thus indicating effectiveness of the flipped classroom teaching model. Some of the educational service providers using flipped classrooms to teach students include University of California, Clemson University, Boston University, Harvard University, University of Michigan and Texila American University.

Major players covered in the global educational services industry are University of California System, University of Pennsylvania, University of Michigan, Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Yale University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Texas A&M University System, and Mulpha International Bhd.

TBRC’s global educational services market forecast report is segmented by type into colleges, universities, and professional schools, elementary and secondary schools, other educational services, by type of expenditure into public, private, by mode into online, offline.



