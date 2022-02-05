Friendship is at the Heart of This Paper Crafting Company's Latest Giveaway Campaign
Altenew launches #MailACardMonday campaign in honor of Send A Card to A Friend Day to promote friendship in the face of the ongoing pandemic.
Collecting your mail and finding a card, a paper hug from a friend who has been thinking about you is such a happy moment.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Send A Card to A Friend Day will be an extra special celebration for paper crafters this year with a new and exciting social media challenge hosted by Altenew. While many may send a birthday card to a friend every year or share annual holiday cards with loved ones, Altenew’s newest #MailACardMonday campaign encourages crafters to reach out during ordinary days, as well. This latest social media challenge asks card makers to dedicate a day of the week to stick a card in the mailbox to make a friend’s day brighter. The alliterative title, “Mail A Card Monday,” brings a fun, practical way to achieve this.
— Lydia Evans, Altenew Creative Ambassador
Lydia Evans, Altenew Creative Ambassador, creates dozens of cards a week as she shares paper crafting tutorials, cardmaking social media lives, and more content with the large Altenew fanbase. However, she has noted that simply creating handmade cards isn’t the same as sending them out to her loved ones.
“I find that many people feel that receiving a card by surprise is the most joyful. Collecting your mail and finding a card, a paper hug from a friend who has been thinking about you is such a happy moment. Sometimes, as card-makers, we make more than we actually send out, and we sometimes may forget that half the joy comes from making the card and the other half from sending it.”
Altenew has shared the announcement on the company’s official Instagram page, an account with a growing follower base of over 75,000 followers. While February 7 is the proclaimed date for the annual Send A Card to A Friend Day, Altenew is taking this a step further by encouraging crafters to mail out a card on any Monday in February and post a picture on social media. A winner will randomly be selected from Instagram to win a $25 gift certificate to the Altenew shop.
The Altenew social media channels regularly share lots of tutorials providing unique card ideas for friends and family. From sympathy cards to thank you cards to anniversary cards, the content possibilities are endless. Many card makers will likely rely on these tutorials to create their cards for the #MailACardMonday challenge.
This campaign is especially important during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which is still keeping families and friends apart across the globe. Bringing back a practice that predates the Internet is a beautiful way to strengthen friendships while social distancing. While connecting through social media and phone calls is important, the physical touch of a DIY card handmade from the heart provides an irreplaceable feeling.
