Social Services Market Players Focus On Training For Better Counselling Of Asd

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Symptoms of this disorder typically appear during early childhood and affect a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the US. Studies show that early diagnosis and intervention lead to significantly improved outcomes. To address this, many autism research organizations are expected to invest more time and money for the betterment of this condition. Training social service employees for autism child care counsellors, number of therapists and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.

The global social services market size is expected to grow from $4.42 trillion in 2021 to $4.92 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Global social services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.25 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

According to the social services global market report, Western Europe is the largest region in the market. Asia Pacific has the second-largest social services market share. The regions covered in social services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global social services market segments is divided by type into educational services, social assistance, by type of operator into public operator, private operator, by mode into online, offline.

Child day care centers are leveraging technologies to facilitate parents to stay connected with their children. Many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child at the care center by accessing videos and pictures of kids at child day care centers. For instance, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents to help them monitor child activities at the daycare center. Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, KidCheck are some of the companies providing child care software, applications and technologies utilized by care service providers.

Major players covered in the global social services market are University of California System, University of Pennsylvania, World Food Programme, University of Michigan, Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Yale University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

