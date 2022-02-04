U.S. Plastic to Fuel Market Projected to Reach US$ 150.0 million by the end of 2027 at 6.8% CAGR – Report by CMI

U.S. Plastic to Fuel Market

The global plastic-to-fuel market is predicted to reach to million by 2028 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2028.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

While it will take years to industrialize this technology, the potential for making petroleum from plastics is enormous. The process would be ideal for the coming era of hydrogen vehicles. In the United States, plastic-to-fuel has a great deal of potential. A rising demand for renewable energy and the need for ultra-clean, low-sulfur fuel will help drive the market growth. And, despite the fact that the technology is relatively new, there is a large market for plastic-to-fuel. The market potential for this technology is enormous. It has the potential to revolutionize the way we use plastic, which can reduce global pollution by up to 90%.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the U.S. plastic-to-fuel market include, Agilyx Corporation, Plastic2Oil, Green Envirotec Holdings, and Vadxx Energy.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in plastics recycling is expected to propel growth of the US plastic-to-fuel market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Eastman Chemical announced plans to build a US$ 250 million polyethylene terephthalate depolymerization plant at its Kingsport, Tennessee, U.S. by the end of 2022.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:19pm CET, 13 January 2022, there have been 315,345,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,510,174 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 10 January 2022, a total of 9,194,549,698 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the U.S. plastic-to-fuel market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2018, Masdar, an Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, collaborated with Envyron Energy, a subsidiary of Alliances for Global Sustainability, to advance plastic-to-fuel technology.

