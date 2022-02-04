MENA POU Water Purifier Market To Reach Around US$ 785.0 million by the end of 2027 | CAGR: 7.6%

MENA POU Water Purifier Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

A POU water purifier is a device that uses carbon filters to remove contaminants from water. These filters are typically placed on the faucets and can be dispensed into more than one tap at a time. These devices are designed for light usage and can be installed at any location.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in MENA POU water purifiers market include, 3M, Amway Global, Brita GmBH, Best Water Technology Group, Coway Co., Ltd., Culligan International Inc., Eureka Forbes Limited, Ion Exchange India Limited, Haier Strauss Water Co. Ltd, Halo Source Inc., Katadyn Group, Pentair Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Philips Inc.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3841

Key Market Drivers:

Growing urban population is expected to propel growth of MENA POU water purifiers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Urban growth and water access in sub-Saharan Africa: Progress, challenges, and emerging research directions’ published in 2017, urbanization in sub-Saharan Africa is growing at 4% annually, with the population living in urban areas projected to double by 2050.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In Saudi Arabia, from 3 January 2020 to 4:46pm CET, 18 January 2022, there have been 620,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 8,908 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 16 January 2022, a total of 54,082,835 vaccine doses have been administered. Access to safe water and sanitation is plays a major role in mitigating the spread of the virus, which in turn is expected to boost demand for POU water purifier.

Key Takeaways

Increasing need for clean and safe water is expected to propel growth of MENA POU water purifiers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, by 2017, only half of the population residing in urban sub-Saharan Africa had access to safely managed drinking water that was free from contamination.

Major players operating in MENA POU water purifiers market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in July 2021, Best Water Technology (BWT) become the official Water Technology Partner of Formula 1 and announced plans to make the paddock free of single-use plastic bottles by 2025.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3841

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.