Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market to Reach US$ 3,428 Million by 2027 | Growth Rate at a CAGR of 8.2%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market reached a value of US$ 2,109 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,428 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027. Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) refers to a scientific method that is generally used to analyze fluid and heat flow. It involves the use of data structures and numerical analysis to calculate the flow and interaction of liquid and gases. Also, it utilizes computer software to visualize the effect of fluids on a particular object. It is extensively used in multiple applications to solve issues in the flow of fluid, including the density, velocity, and chemical composition.

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the aerospace industry. Along with this, continual technological advancements across the sector, wherein the CFD method is widely adopted to maintain the critical components of the aircraft, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of the CFD method to prevent cavitation in pumps by measuring the damage at a granular level is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, this method is used to solve issues in batteries related to overcharging, ambient heating and rapid discharging in a cost-effective manner, thereby contributing to the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Cloud-Based Model

• On-Premises Model

Breakup by End-User:

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Electrical and Electronics

• Industrial Machinery

• Energy

• Material and Chemical Processing

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

