Pangilinan inks pact supporting Labor agenda, to be partners in Leni-Kiko govt

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday signed a covenant pushing for the Labor agenda, noting that should he and vice president Leni Robredo become successful in the upcoming elections, labor groups will be a key cog in the administration's decision-making.

He signed the covenant in the presence of various leaders forming the umbrella of the Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni (All4Leni) during a short gathering in Quezon City.

"Makakaasa kayo dito sa mga isyu na dinadala ninyo dahil ako din mismo ay bumoto pabor na matapos na ang endo. Sa kasamaang palad, ito ay na-veto," Pangilinan said, referring to President Rodrigo Duterte's vetoing of the Security of Tenure (SOT) bill in July 2019.

The All4Leni covenant, which Vice President Leni Robredo signed earlier, has a five-point labor agenda consisting of (1) ending contractualization, (2) increasing minimum wage, (3) putting a stop to trade union repression and human rights violations, (4) strengthening health care systems, (5) employment guarantees.

According to Pangilinan, the SOT bill was passed by Senate to address the widespread practice of contractualization by various companies. By virtue of the "end of contract" or "endo", companies hire workers for not more than five months so they do not need to regularize them on the sixth month, which is mandated by the Labor Code.

Pangilinan describes this scheme as "unjust and inhumane" since this strips millions of Filipino workers of all the benefits enjoyed by regular employees.

The lawmaker also noted the crucial role that labor groups play in policymaking, saying that under a Leni-Kiko administration, the advice from labor groups in relation to matters concerning the sector will be welcomed.

"Tayo din ay pabor sa people's consultations. Malaking bagay iyan sa anumang pagpapasya ng gobyerno. At makikita yan noong tayo ang principal author nung Coco Levy Trust Fund measure. Sa bawat kilos, habang dinedepensa iyong batas na siyang magbibigay ng dagdag pondo para sa mga magniniyog, kasama natin ang mga organisasyon ng magniniyog," Pangilinan said.

"Dahil gusto natin na kapag natapos ang batas ay mayroon silang kontribusyon at input - upang magkaroon din sila sa boses," he added.

The All4Leni is composed of the National Congress of Unions in the Sugar Industry in the Philippines, Federation of Free Workers, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa, Partido Manggagawa, Kapatiran sa Dalawang Gulong, National Union of Bank Employees, Nagkaisa! Women's Committee, and Nagkaisa! Labor's Coalition.