THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL BLACK HISTORY MONTH FILM SERIES
ADIFF - in collaboration with the Office of Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia university - hosts The Black History Month Film Series
Included in the series are 2 themed programs, 8 feature documentaries and 4 narrative features. Ticket prices range from $10 and $12 for one screening/program to $45 for an all-access pass.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) - in collaboration with the Office of Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia university - hosts The Black History Month Film Series, a selection of films celebrating Black History from around the world. The film series will take virtually in the entire USA, including Hawaii and Puerto Rico from February 18 – 21, 2022. Included in the series are 2 themed programs, 8 feature documentaries and 4 narrative features. Ticket prices range from $10 and $12 for one screening/program to $45 for an all-access pass.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Sneak preview of Sankara’s Orphans by Géraldine Berger (France/Burkina Faso), a documentary that tells the story of six hundred orphans from Burkina Faso who were sent to Cuba with the mission of learning a trade and returning to develop their country in the midst of a revolution.
- Fighting for Respect: African American Soldiers in WWI by Joanne Burke (USA), a documentary that captures the plight of African American soldiers who fought in WWI, receiving the Croix de Guerre military decoration from France, while still fighting discrimination and hatred at home in America.
- The Afro-Brazilian Program including the feature drama Dr. Luiz Gama by Luiz Antonio (Brazil) based on the life of Luiz Gama, one of the most important characters in Brazilian history and Aleijadihno, Passion, Glory and Torment by Geraldo Santos (Brazil), a feature drama set in 19th century Brazil about famous Black Brazilian sculptor Antonio Francisco Lisboa (Aleijadihno).
- The Afro-Latino History Program including Sons of Benkos by Lucas Silva (France/Colombia), an entertaining documentary that explores the African culture of Colombia through music; and The Esmeralda’s Beach (Ecuador/France) by Patrice Raynal, a documentary that sets out to expose the invisibility of Afro-Ecuadorians and rectify the narrative of the country’s history.
- Kafe Negro: Cuba & the Haitian Revolution a film that explores the social, economic & historical ramification of the Haitian Revolution in Cuba.
- Sugar Cane Malice, a very informative and poignant documentary about the human experience of tens of thousands of undocumented Haitian immigrants who labour in sugar cane fields in the Dominican Republic.
FESTIVAL AT THE GLANCE:
Aleijadinho, Passion, Glory and Torment by Geraldo Santos (Brazil)
Camp de Thiaroye by Ousmane Sembène (Senegal)
Sugar Cane Malice by Juan A. Zapata (Spain)
Dr. Gama by Luiz Antonio (Brazil)
The Esmeralda’s Beach by Patrice Raynal (Ecuador, France)
Fighting For Respect: African Americans Soldiers in WWI by Joanne Burke (USA)
Kafe Negro: Cuba & The Haitian Revolution by Mario Delatour (Cuba, Haiti)
The KhoeKhoe Saga by Johann Abrahams (South Africa)
Nothing but the Truth by John Kani (South Africa)
Sankara’s Orphans by Géraldine Berger (France, Burkina Faso)
Sons of Benkos by Lucas Silva (France, Colombia)
Stambali by Nawfel Saheb-Ettaba (Tunisia)
The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.
The ADIFF Black History Month Film Series is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Productions; the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs, Teachers College, Columbia University and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC, The New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.
