Shavers market Is Projected To Reach US$ 51 Bn in 2027 | Panasonic Corporation, Conair Corporation

Shavers Market

A shaver is a razor with a rotating or oscillating blade. Shaver’s can be classified into electric, disposable, and cartridge.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

A shaver is a razor with a rotating or oscillating blade. Shaver’s can be classified into electric, disposable, and cartridge. The electric shaver does not require the use of water, soap, or shaving cream. It is powered by a small DC motor, whereas the mechanical shaver is powered by hand, by pulling a cord to drive a flywheel. Shavers come in different shapes and sizes and some have special attachments to allow them to be used for various types of facial hair styles and hair types. Many modern shavers are water-resistant. While, some are labeled as wet/dry which means the unit can be used in wet environments. The wet/dry shaver is a reusable, rechargeable alternative to disposable razors. Easy and convenient usage for a more precise and clean shave has triggered the demand for these devices.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global shavers market are SOCIÉTÉ BIC SA, Wahl, Super-Max Limited, Clipper Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic Corporation, and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., among others.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3691

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for shavers, especially electric shavers, is expected to propel growth of the shavers market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Xiaomi, the electronics tech company, launched the Mi Beard Trimmer in India to expand its product portfolio. The trimmer is IPX7 certified, comes with multiple features, and works with a power bank as well.

Moreover, increase in beauty-conscious customer and increasing demand for beard grooming products among the male population is expected to augment growth of the shavers market. For instance, in October 2020, Carrera launched a premium grooming solution for men and women. It has introduced Carrera 623 Beard Trimmer, Carrera 622 Beard Trimmer, and Carrera 421 Shaver & Precision Trimmer for the best shaving and trimming experience.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

During the coronavirus pandemic, people have jettisoned all manner of routines, and grooming is no exception. The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) has affected the global economy in a number of ways, such as by directly affecting production and demand and by creating supply chain and market disruption, among others. This in turn is expected to have a negative impact of the growth of the shavers market.

Key Takeaways:

The shavers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period due to the introduction of technological advanced shavers. For instance, in November 2018, Gillette launched the SkinGuard razor, with new technology that addresses the unmet needs of men who suffer from skin sensitivity and are seeking a razor designed to stop irritation.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the shavers market due to the increasing demand for shavers, increasing demand for beard grooming products, and increase in beauty-conscious customers in these regions. For instance, in September 2021, GilletteLabs, the premium innovation division of Gillette, and Bugatti, creator of the world’s ultimate hyper sports cars, teamed up to launch a Special Edition Heated Razor, which combines the forces of two world-class innovators – one of luxury grooming and the other at the cutting-edge of automotive engineering and design – to make every shaving experience exceptional.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3691

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.