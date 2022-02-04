Malt Ingredient market Growth with 4.7 % CAGR Predicted till 2019 - 2027 | Axereal Group, Cargill, Incorporated,

Malt Ingredient Market

Malt is mainly produced from barley. However, rye, wheat, oats, and sorghum are also some of the sources of malt.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Malt is mainly produced from barley. However, rye, wheat, oats, and sorghum are also some of the sources of malt. Barley malt is widely used to produce whiskey, beer, malted milk, and malt vinegar, among others. A malt drink is a fermented drink in which the primary ingredient is the grain, or seed, of barley plant. Two types of malt powder available in the market, such as called diastatic and non-diastatic. Diastatic malt is a type of malt made mainly from sprouted barley that contains diastase enzymes. Non-diastatic malt is used primarily in yeast-leavened bakery products, simply for coloring and flavoring. Malt powder is a pure malted barley flour with the super power of promoting even browning and better flavor in baked goods. Thus, there is an increasing demand for malt ingredients worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global malt ingredient market are Simpsons Malt Limited, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Malt Products Corporation, Polttimo Oy, Muntons plc, Dohler GmbH, IREKS GmbH, VIVESCIA Industries, GrainCorp Malt Group, Axereal Group, RAGLETH LTD., Incorporated, Cargill, and Malteries Soufflet SAS, among others.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3693

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of malt ingredients in the food and beverage industry is expected to propel growth of the malt ingredient market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Cargill announced the launch of SweetPure M Wheat and Barley Malt Syrup, a label friendly, unrefined sweetener developed for bakery, snack bar, and cereal applications.

Moreover, rise in demand for natural sweeteners and rise in demand for plant-based ingredients is expected to augment the growth of the malt ingredient market. For instance, in Mar 2020, Nestlé Australia launched a plant-based version of its cocoa malt beverage, Milo. The move comes as more consumers are including plant-based alternatives and ingredients in their diets.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has had some far-reaching effects on the economy. The malt ingredient market took the biggest hit on industries, business, and individual level, being reported worldwide majorly due to the disruption in supply chain and decline in the end use products, and various other factors. However, the malt ingredient market is expected to pick up its pace with the relaxations in lockdown.

Key Takeaways:

The malt ingredient market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for plant-based and nutrient-rich ingredients around the world. For instance, in May 2019, Malt Products Corporation (MPC) presented a variety of products from its MaltRite portfolio of malted barley extracts to meet increasing demand for non-GMO, plant-based, and nutrient-rich ingredients.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the malt ingredient market owing to the increasing production of grains such as wheat and barley, increasing demand for organic malt extracts and ingredients, increase in demand for natural sweeteners, and rise in consumption of non-alcoholic malt beverages in these regions. Barley is used for livestock feed, human food, and malt production.

For instance, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center (AgMRC), the U.S. producers harvested around 2.2 million acres of barley in 2020 with an average yield of 77.2 bushels/acre. Total production in 2020 was 170.8 million bushels.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3693

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.