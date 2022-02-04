Award-Winning Vocalist Eeppi Ursin Releases New Studio Album Speechless
New York-based Finnish singer-songwriter Eeppi Ursin releases her fourth studio album Speechless on February 4th.NEW YORK, NY, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based Finnish singer-songwriter Eeppi Ursin releases her fourth studio album Speechless on February 4th and celebrates the launch of her Performer of the Year - title with an album release concert at the Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on March 2nd. The album title holds a personal story.
“As a little girl, I was bullied because I was very shy and didn’t really have the courage to speak at school. I was speechless. But making music gave me a voice. I started playing piano at school events and, much to everyone’s surprise, soon I was singing, too. Music became my way to survive and be somebody, and I realized I felt at home on stage. That’s the theme of my new album, which now feels natural to be open about,” says Ursin.
The album Speechless is a luscious combination of pop, soul, and singer-songwriter traditions with empowering vocals. Two singles Down and When It’s All Over have already been released with exciting reviews.
The songs are written by the artist herself, and she has Finnish top musicians playing on the album including an internationally renowned guitarist Petteri Sariola, bassist Timo Hirvonen - a jazz club owner and “Jaco Pastorius of Finland”, and drummer and recording engineer Jyri Sariola who has also produced the album alongside Ursin.
Eeppi Ursin’s music is often described as Carole King of the 2000s.
“This is a very pleasant scenario for me. I love catchy refrains, and my lyrics deal with morality, choices, humanity, love, and with some irony as well. Speechless is the album that sounds most like me, I think, and I’m psyched to start my tour in my hometown New York City,” says Ursin.
Eeppi Ursin is a platinum-selling, award-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist with a versatile career. Her first solo album Yellow Page Girl, released in 2009, launched the career of a strong and uniquely-voiced artist. Ursin is also featured as a guest vocalist on numerous records and has toured around the world with acclaimed artists such as Leroy Jones, Club For Five, and UMO Jazz Orchestra. In New York City she has had the chance to debut her creativity at various pop and jazz venues including Rockwood Music Hall, The Bitter End, and the Scandinavia House - The Nordic Center in America. Ursin has been chosen as Performer of the Year 2022, a nomination that takes her performing all around The United States during the year. The title is awarded by Finlandia Foundation National which is the most important source for Finnish culture in the US.
Eeppi Ursin
Eeppi Ursin
+1 917-856-6561
info@eeppiursin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other