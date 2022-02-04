Route 318 is Closed in Mercer County

Route 318 is closed to through traffic from the intersection with Maple Street in Mercer Borough to the intersection with Pulaski Mercer Road (Route 3007) in East Lackawannock Township due to a tractor trailer stuck on the roadway.

The roadway is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

