Enterprise Infrastructure Market Present Scenario, Business Growth and Development Factors by 2030

Report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the enterprise infrastructure market share.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Use of enterprise infrastructure management in various industry verticals is projected to drive growth of the enterprise infrastructure management market during the forecast period. Adoption, owing to increase in demand for cloud-based solutions has led to growth of the enterprise infrastructure management market. However, rapid advancements in technology and communications hamper growth of the enterprise infrastructure market. Rise in network security concerns and growth in demand for workflow automation in all type of enterprises are opportunistic factors for the global enterprise infrastructure management market.

Major players analyzed include Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks, F5 Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8342

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it is making a data lake available for COVID-19 analysis. The data lake includes metrics such as case tracking data from Johns Hopkins and New York Times, hospital bed availability from Definitive Healthcare and over 45,000 COVID-19 research articles. Researchers can also conduct analyses of data in the cloud, saving time that would be spent on downloading the data.

• Presently, many employees are working from home and students are learning virtually, hence enterprise virtual private network (VPN) servers have now become a lifeline for companies/schools and their security and availability would be a major focus going forward. There is a possibility that an organization’s unpreparedness can lead to security misconfiguration in VPNs. This, in turn, could expose sensitive information on the internet and devices to Denial of Service (DoS) attacks. In addition, some users utilize personal computers to perform official duties, which could also pose a great amount of risk to organizations.

• Businesses that have invested in digital transformation initiatives in past have proved to be more resilient than companies that are reluctant in adopting emerging technologies.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8342



If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

Other Trending Reports -

Document Management Market

Log Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

