Rare Black Gem Makes Waves from Dubai to Los Angles to London Reports Premier Dimond Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's largest cut diamond, according to Guinness Book of World Records, the 555.55 carat Enigma that has been maturing in strict confidentiality for over 2 decades, unveiled its magnificence January 17th at Dubai’s DMCC free zone – the city’s epicenter for global diamond trading. The appearance in Dubai was part of Sotheby’s journey to carry the mystical gem from Dubai to Los Angles and finally to London where it will set for online auction to the public this February.
Sophie Stevens of Sotheby’s was there in Dubai to explain to the public that the number five bears an importance significance to the diamond with 55 facets. The shape of the diamond is based from Middle-Eastern palm symbol Khamsa, which means five in Arabic.
In Los Angles, California, the Enigma was shown to the public from January 24 to 26.
In February 2, the Enigma will arrive London and put on display in time for the online auction. The online auction will run from Feb. 3-9 and it will go to the highest bidder. Sotheby’s will accept cryptocurrency during the online sales. The diamond is expected to go for 5 million British pounds ($6.8 million).
Investors will have an opportunity to put their money in this once in a life time investment opportunity.
Like with any investment, it is the responsibility for the investor to seek expert advice or exercise due diligence. There are vast resources on gray diamonds available to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd, Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalf, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
