The Enigma is expected to Fetch over $6 million in a Slated Auction
EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 3rd through 9th, colored diamond investors, collectors and enthusiasts will have the opportunity of a lifetime to see and bid for the 555.55 carat black diamond that is said to be literally out of this world. The Enigma, that was formed through extraterrestrial origins is expected to fetch 5 million British pounds or $6.8 million USD. The online auction will run from Feb. 3-9. The gem will go to the highest bidder. Sotheby’s London will accept cryptocurrency during the online sales, sources say.
Someone will own this gem shrouded with meaning. The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle-Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa, which stands for strength and for protection. Over the past two decades, the gem has been under tight security and secrecy. The owner(s) of the Enigma are unknown. In February, while the black diamond will go to the highest bidder, it is still unclear if the final owner will make him/herself public.
The mystic behind the source or how the diamond was formed continue to baffle scientists, historians, dealers and investors alike. However, some experts stipulate that the Enigma was formed by a meteoric impact; some say it was created from a diamond-bearing asteroid that collided with Earth in the past.
"With the carbonado diamonds, we believe that they were formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapor disposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves," explains Sophie Steven, a jewelry specialist with Sotheby’s Dubai.
While mystery remains as to how the Enigma was formed, there is one thing, that investors know about natural back diamonds – they are rare. Investors will bet their money on this rare gem come February. Like with any investment, seek expert advice and exercise due diligence.
There are vast resources on natural black diamonds available to the public.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalf, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Mr. David Metcalfe
