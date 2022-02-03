SB68 in Sen: Representative Penterman added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-03

WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to amend 20.115 (7) (dm), 20.115 (7) (tm), 71.613 (2) (intro.), 71.613 (2) (a), 71.613 (2) (b), 71.613 (2) (c), 91.04 (intro.) and 91.62 (1) (a); and to create 71.613 (1) (h) 4., 71.613 (2) (am), 71.613 (2) (bm), 71.613 (2) (cm), 71.613 (2) (d), 71.613 (2e), 91.04 (2) (bm) and 91.10 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: farmland preservation implementation grants, agreements, and tax credits and making an appropriation. (FE)