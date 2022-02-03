SB939 in Sen: Representative Allen added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-03

WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to repeal 6.87 (4) (b) 3.; to renumber and amend 6.86 (1) (ar); to amend 6.18 (intro.), 6.27, 6.30 (5), 6.33 (1), 6.36 (1) (a) 5., 6.86 (1) (a) 1., 6.86 (1) (ac), 6.86 (2m) (a), 6.87 (1), 6.87 (2) (intro.), 6.87 (4) (b) 1., 6.87 (4) (b) 2., 6.87 (4) (b) 5. and 12.60 (1) (a); and to create 6.86 (1) (as), 6.86 (8) and 12.13 (3) (md) of the statutes; Relating to: absentee ballot applications, unsolicited mailing or transmission of absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots, secure delivery of absentee ballots, canvassing absentee ballots, voter registration requirements, electronic voter registration, and providing a penalty. (FE)