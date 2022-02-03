SB422 in Sen: Representative Andraca added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-03
WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to amend 29.001 (69); and to create 343.50 (8) (c) 4m. of the statutes; Relating to: access to Department of Transportation records to establish residency for approvals issued by the Department of Natural Resources. (FE)
Status: S - Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/3/2022 Sen.
|Representative Andraca added as a cosponsor
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb422