SB905 in Sen: Representative Murphy added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-03

WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to renumber and amend 49.823; and to create 49.45 (2) (a) 3m., 49.45 (4d) and (4j) and 49.823 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: disenrollment of ineligible individuals from and redeterminations of eligibility for the Medical Assistance program and database confirmation for public assistance program eligibility. (FE)

Status: S - Economic and Workforce Development

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/3/2022 Sen. Representative Murphy added as a cosponsor  

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb905

