SB905 in Sen: Representative Murphy added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-03
WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to renumber and amend 49.823; and to create 49.45 (2) (a) 3m., 49.45 (4d) and (4j) and 49.823 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: disenrollment of ineligible individuals from and redeterminations of eligibility for the Medical Assistance program and database confirmation for public assistance program eligibility. (FE)
Status: S - Economic and Workforce Development
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/3/2022 Sen.
|Representative Murphy added as a cosponsor
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb905