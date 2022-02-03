SB941 in Sen: Senator Felzkowski added as a coauthor - 2022-02-03

WISCONSIN, February 3 - An Act to renumber and amend 6.275 (2); to amend 5.05 (2m) (e) and 5.05 (4); and to create 5.05 (19), 6.275 (1) (ab), 6.275 (1) (db), 6.275 (1) (eb), 6.275 (1) (ec), 6.275 (1) (ed), 6.275 (1) (ee), 6.275 (1) (ef), 6.275 (1) (eg), 6.275 (1) (eh), 6.275 (1) (g), 6.275 (1m), 6.275 (2) (b), 6.36 (7) and 16.54 (8s) of the statutes; Relating to: overseeing the administration of elections. (FE)