Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - January 2022

|WASHINGTON, February 3 - Board Served
|Member
|City
|Selected Date
|Appt Date
|Position End
|Technology Services Board
|William Kehoe
|Olympia
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|10/31/2024
|Student Achievement Council, Washington
|Davon Thomas
|Seattle
|1/28/2022
|1/28/2022
|6/30/2023
|Statewide Reentry Council, Washington
|Ayodele (Ayo) Idowu
|Battle Ground
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|6/30/2023
|Statewide Reentry Council, Washington
|Karen Lee
|Seattle
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|6/30/2023
|School Employees' Benefits Board
|Amy McGuire
|Olympia
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|9/30/2022
|Rehabilitation Council, Washington State
|Matthew Newton
|Seattle
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|9/30/2023
|Professional Educator Standards Board
|Adam Aguilera
|Vancouver
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|9/30/2025
|Podiatric Medical Board
|Deborah Wright
|Everett
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|6/23/2025
|Pilotage Commissioners, Board of
|Jason Hamilton
|Seattle
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|12/26/2025
|Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission
|Matthew Ray
|Lakewood
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|1/19/2026
|Medical Commission, Washington
|Michael Bailey
|Tumwater
|1/28/2022
|1/28/2022
|6/30/2023
|Legal Foundation of Washington
|Kristin Ferrera
|Wenatchee
|1/26/2022
|1/26/2022
|12/31/2024
|Juvenile Justice, Washington State Partnership Council on
|Lorraine Stone
|Tacoma
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|11/2/2024
|Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for
|E Renae` Antalan
|Olympia
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|1/6/2025
|Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for
|Janet George
|Seattle
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|1/6/2025
|Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for
|Mary Cline-Stively
|Everett
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|1/6/2025
|Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for
|Robert Solano
|Tumwater
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|1/6/2023
|Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for
|Dani Hoffman
|Renton
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|1/6/2025
|Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and Their Families, State Interagency Coordinating Council for
|Danna Summers
|Kenmore
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|1/6/2025
|Health, State Board of
|Patty Hayes
|Seattle
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|7/1/2022
|Fish and Wildlife Commission
|Melanie Rowland
|Twisp
|1/24/2022
|1/24/2022
|12/31/2026
|Fish and Wildlife Commission
|John Lehmkuhl
|Wenatchee
|1/24/2022
|1/24/2022
|12/31/2026
|Fish and Wildlife Commission
|Timothy Ragen
|Bethesda
|1/24/2022
|1/24/2022
|12/31/2024
|Environmental Justice Council
|Maria Batayola
|Bellevue
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2025
|Environmental Justice Council
|Aurora Martin
|Seattle
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2025
|Environmental Justice Council
|Faaluaina Pritchard
|Tacoma
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2025
|Environmental Justice Council
|Maria Blancas
|Seattle
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2025
|Environmental Justice Council
|Rosalinda Guillen
|Bellingham
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2025
|Environmental Justice Council
|Running Grass
|Bainbridge Island
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2023
|Environmental Justice Council
|Esther Min
|Seattle
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2023
|Environmental Justice Council
|Nichole Banegas
|Kennewick
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2023
|Environmental Justice Council
|Robert Mitchell
|Tukwila
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2023
|Environmental Justice Council
|David Mendoza
|Seattle
|1/6/2022
|1/6/2022
|7/25/2023
|Environmental Justice Council
|Nirae Petty
|Seattle
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|7/25/2023
|Education, State Board of
|Dana Riley Black
|Seattle
|1/6/2022
|1/13/2022
|1/12/2026
|Education, State Board of
|Susana Reyes
|Shoreline
|1/6/2022
|1/13/2022
|1/12/2026
|Economic Development Finance Authority, Washington
|Sergio Garcia
|Yakima
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|10/19/2024
|Economic Development Finance Authority, Washington
|Cara Coon
|Spokane
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|10/19/2025
|Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on
|Kristin DiBiase
|Seattle
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|12/31/2022
|Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on
|Nathaniel Hoston
|Kent
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|12/31/2023
|Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on
|Aimee Elber
|Spokane
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|12/31/2022
|Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on
|Lucas Doelman
|Lacey
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|12/31/2022
|Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on
|Cullyn Foxlee
|Tumwater
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|12/31/2022
|Disability Issues and Employment, Governor's Committee on
|Amy Cloud
|Bellingham
|1/20/2022
|1/20/2022
|12/31/2022
|Cascadia College Board of Trustees
|Norman Seabrooks
|Seattle
|1/26/2022
|1/25/2022
|9/30/2026
|Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees
|Gary Chandler
|Olympia
|1/25/2022
|1/25/2022
|9/30/2026
|Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment
|Karin Rodland
|Richland
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|3/31/2022
|African American Affairs, Commission on
|LeRoy Laney, III
|Redmond
|1/25/2022
|1/25/2022
|11/20/2022
|African American Affairs, Commission on
|Walter Kendricks
|Spokane
|1/25/2022
|1/25/2022
|11/20/2024
|African American Affairs, Commission on
|Andrea Sanderson
|Seattle
|1/25/2022
|1/25/2022
|11/20/2023
|African American Affairs, Commission on
|Sheila Stanton
|Seattle
|1/26/2022
|1/26/2022
|11/20/2024
|African American Affairs, Commission on
|Zellynda Perkins
|Tacoma
|1/25/2022
|1/25/2022
|11/20/2023
|African American Affairs, Commission on
|Yolanda Geolingo
|Seattle
|1/25/2022
|1/25/2022
|11/20/2022
|African American Affairs, Commission on
|Joseph Todd
|Seattle
|1/25/2022
|1/25/2022
|11/20/2024
|Affordable Housing Advisory Board
|Lowel Krueger
|Yakima
|1/28/2022
|1/28/2022
|1/26/2026
|Adult Education Advisory Council
|Katrina Klepper
|Seattle
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|10/9/2022
|Adult Education Advisory Council
|Aaron Parrott
|Wenatchee
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|10/9/2024
|Accountancy, Board of
|Tonia Campbell
|Tacoma
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|6/9/2022
|Accountancy, Board of
|Scott Newman
|Tacoma
|1/14/2022
|1/14/2022
|6/9/2022