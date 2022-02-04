DOR warns businesses of scam calls

The Department of Revenue (DOR) has been contacted by several taxpayers who have been misled by scam artists. Individuals are being sent both fake tax information and collection letters claiming to be from the IRS and the Tax Assessment Securities, Seizure Unit B that are marked as “Time Sensitive Tax Information Enclosed.”

Phishing scams come in many forms such as phone calls, texts and emails, but these types of communication are often just trying to capture your personal information. These phishers can be quite clever, sending letters and emails that appear to contain the DOR or IRS logo or making calls that may even seem to be coming from the DOR or IRS.

Don’t open any links or attachments to the emails and don’t answer the calls. Also, don’t be alarmed if the caller leaves a threatening voicemail, either asking for personal information, such as your bank account information, Social Security number or informing you of some debts you supposedly owe to the IRS that must be taken care of “right now.”

Please be aware of scam artists trying to access your personal information and claiming to be IRS or revenue agents this tax season. The DOR, the IRS and your county treasurer will not initiate contact with you by phone, email, text message or social media to request personal or financial information, or to inquire about issues pertaining to your tax returns or property taxes. Instead, the agency will first send you a letter. And if you’re unsure of the legitimacy of such a letter, contact the IRS, DOR or your county treasurer directly.

If you have questions regarding your federal tax return or W-2 please contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at (800)829-1040 or visit their website at: https://www.irs.gov/

If you have questions regarding your business tax license, contact our Business Tax Division directly 1-800-829-9188, option 1 or visit our website at https://www.dor.sd.gov.