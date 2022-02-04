Last Look Consulting Group Obtains First Client

Last Look Consulting Group Founder Mitchel Zelman

Last Look Consulting Group’s new training designed for sales teams is seeing immediate results after website launch

DEERFIELD BEACH , FL , USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just three weeks after Last Look Consulting Group launched its website, the firm is proud to announce it has secured its first client.

“We are rapidly building our reputation in the sales training marketplace,” said Last Look’s founder Mitchel Zelman. “Offering our clients an innovative program that will drive transformational change is something I am very passionate about.”

Last Look Consulting Group offers a program for account developers and sales managers that can bridge the gap between leads and sales. Sales prospects need to know exactly what they will be getting in order to make an informed decision. In swift and crowded markets, the ability to easily define and communicate a company’s competitive advantage is key, according to Mitch Zelman.

Another key to successful business relationships is developing and then maintaining personal connections. Coaching from Last Look’s expert consultants can help sales team members discover methods they can use to forge strong and lasting relationships with their buyers. Sales managers can then keep high-value relationships healthy and profitable using a personalized account management strategy.

“I am excited to see how Last Look’s training will provide personal and professional development and motivation for this sales team and exceed our client’s goals,” Mitch Zelman said. “I want everyone we work with to say that they got a ‘last look’ from their most valuable clients or buyers.”

Mitchel Zelman has decades of learned experience in developing lasting business relationships with his sales training consultancy. Zelman is also an E&S broker and a partner of the award-winning Noodle Station, an Asian fusion restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information about Last Look Consulting Group or to request a consultation, call 954-913-7673 or visit https://www.lastlookconsultinggroup.com/.

More about Last Look Consulting Group:

Last Look Consulting is based on the idea of being personable and developing relationships between the salesperson and customer. All things being equal, most customers buy from people they share a bond with or take a liking to, so if a buyer has built a relationship with a seller and wants to do business with them, the buyer will give the seller a “last look” advantage to come back with a more competitive offer as a courtesy.

