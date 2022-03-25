The Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Lung Cancer in Missouri to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste If The Veteran Had Navy Asbestos Exposure Prior to 1982-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"We are appealing to a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer in Missouri-and who had navy asbestos exposure before 1982 to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." ” — Missouri US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI , USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Missouri US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in Missouri-and who had substantial exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard before 1982 to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Compensation for a Navy Veteran like the person we have just described might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy.

"The types of Navy Veterans with recently diagnosed lung cancer were probably exposed to asbestos in a navy ship's engine room, a ship-submarine's repair-machine shop, or as a member of a repair crew. Navy Veterans who spent time at a navy shipyard with their ship or submarine may have had extreme exposure to asbestos. For a Navy Veteran like this to get compensated it is vital they recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad-and his lung cancer was diagnosed within the last 12 months, and he can recall the specifics of how he was exposed to asbestos in the navy please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.

The Missouri US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee's Summit, O'Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Missouri include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Whiteman Air Force base, power plant workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, industrial workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000."

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.