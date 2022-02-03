Tekton Performance Films to Launch and be the Exclusive Distributor for ALLTAK

ALLTAK is a long-standing Brazilian manufacturer in the films and plastics industry.

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Tekton Performance Films is pleased to announce it has signed on to launch and be the exclusive distributor for ALLTAK in Canada.Tekton Performance Films is the largest, independently owned B2B distributor of window, architectural, and sign and graphics films in North America, particularly for the automotive film , residential/commercial film, and signs and graphics film industries. The company prides itself in developing long-term relationships across all channels, boasting 35 years of proven success in wholesale and exclusive territory management. At its core, everything Tekton Performance Films does starts and ends with the customer, including how and where they see the brand and how they engage with it.As of January 1st, 2022, Tekton Performance Films has partnered with ALLTAK, a Brazilian manufacturer in the films and plastics industry, to be its exclusive distributor. The agreement entitles Tekton with the rights to sell ALLTAK in both Canada and the US, in addition to commercially launching the company’s TUNING line of colour change vinyl in Canada.“We are extremely excited to be able to bring the ALLTAK Wrap Revolution to Canada and the USA,” says Matthew Rowlands, one of Tekton’s partners. “After a multi-year sourcing process, it was extremely evident that their product, culture, and business practices aligned very well with our needs.”To support the launch, Tekton will be exhibiting ALLTAK at the ISA International Sign Expo 2022 in Atlanta, GA, from May 4th-6th, 2022. Additionally, the company will be announcing an ALLTAK Ambassador Program for a select group of initial customers who will be a large part of promoting the brand. For those who are selected, they will receive an extremely deep discount and ‘factory training’ by ALLTAK early this year in Guelph, Ontario.“Our entire team at ALLTAK has demonstrated an exceptional amount of dedication into developing this partnership with Tekton,” says Marcelo Souss, Founder and CEO of ALLTAK. “Through this partnership, we look forward to bringing our revolutionary brand to the Canadian market.”Other product categories are expected to be added later in the year.For more information about Tekton Performance Films, please visit https://tektonpf.com/ About Tekton Performance FilmsFounded in 2016 by Frank Cavallo and George Vanellis, Tekton Performance Films was created out of a love for the window film industry and a penchant for sales. Collectively, with over 35+ years of industry experience, the management team at Tekton Performance Films is well-positioned as one of Canada’s foremost business leaders in the window film industry. In late 2019, Matthew Rowlands was added as partner after spending the previous two decades in the sporting goods and footwear industries.Tekton Performance Films has collaborated with large corporations including Hyundai Canada, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, the NGCOA (National Golf Course Owners Association), and OSRA (Ontario Ski Resort Association) – just to name a few.About ALLTAKALLTAK is a family-owned Brazilian manufacturer with decades of history in the production of films and plastics. The company has created an extremely vertical production environment and an excellent product which allows ALLTAK the ability to be highly adaptive to market changes.ALLTAK’s products include a wide range of car wrapping films, sign & graphic materials, and architectural vinyls designed to bring life and refreshment into any environment.