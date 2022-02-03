Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,132 in the last 365 days.

Groundwater Atlas of Hennepin County now available (published February 3, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has published the Groundwater Atlas of Hennepin County. This atlas covers groundwater conditions and sensitivity to pollution, expanding on the geologic atlas for Hennepin County previously published by the Minnesota Geological Survey.

The groundwater atlas can help identify viable water sources, evaluate supply, identify recharge sources and flow, manage sustainability, guide decisions for well and septic system construction, assist in well head protection for public water supply, and assess pollution sensitivity.

The atlas is available online and in printed form:

  • Online: The Groundwater Atlas of Hennepin County page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/waters/programs/gw_section/mapping/platesum/henncga.html) includes geographic information system (GIS) files and PDFs of the report and maps. The page includes associated metadata and an ArcMap file that displays the data as shown on the published maps, as well as hyperlinks to image files of the published cross sections. For the geologic portion and other completed counties, consult the County Atlas Status List (mndnr.gov/waters/groundwater_section/mapping/status.html).
  • Paper copies: The geology and groundwater atlases can be purchased from Minnesota Geological Survey Map Sales (cse.umn.edu/mgs/map-sales), 612-626-2969.

For more information on the program, visit the County Groundwater Atlas page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/groundwatermapping).

The Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and Clean Water Fund provide partial funding for this project.

You just read:

Groundwater Atlas of Hennepin County now available (published February 3, 2022)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.