Groundwater Atlas of Hennepin County now available (published February 3, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has published the Groundwater Atlas of Hennepin County. This atlas covers groundwater conditions and sensitivity to pollution, expanding on the geologic atlas for Hennepin County previously published by the Minnesota Geological Survey.

The groundwater atlas can help identify viable water sources, evaluate supply, identify recharge sources and flow, manage sustainability, guide decisions for well and septic system construction, assist in well head protection for public water supply, and assess pollution sensitivity.

The atlas is available online and in printed form:

Online : The Groundwater Atlas of Hennepin County page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/waters/programs/gw_section/mapping/platesum/henncga.html) includes geographic information system (GIS) files and PDFs of the report and maps. The page includes associated metadata and an ArcMap file that displays the data as shown on the published maps, as well as hyperlinks to image files of the published cross sections. For the geologic portion and other completed counties, consult the County Atlas Status List (mndnr.gov/waters/groundwater_section/mapping/status.html).

Paper copies: The geology and groundwater atlases can be purchased from Minnesota Geological Survey Map Sales (cse.umn.edu/mgs/map-sales), 612-626-2969.

For more information on the program, visit the County Groundwater Atlas page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/groundwatermapping).

The Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and Clean Water Fund provide partial funding for this project.