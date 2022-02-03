HONOLULU – Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho released the following statement on the Navy’s appeal of the Hawaii Department of Health Emergency Order on Red Hill:

“This appeal demonstrates that the Navy is unwilling to do what’s right to protect the people of Hawaii and its own service members. Despite the Navy claiming time and again that it would comply with the DOH emergency order, its actions consistently prove otherwise. We look forward to taking our fight to court to protect Hawaiʻi residents and our environment.”

# # #

PDF: DOH statement on Navy appeal of Red Hill emergency order