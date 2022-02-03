Celebrating 5 years under new leadership

US, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 3rd 2022, The Fermatta University Center in Mexico will celebrate its fifth anniversary under new leadership.

The Fermatta University Center (formerly known as the “Academia de Música Fermatta”) was sold to a private equity firm in 2017.

The new administration has had the opportunity to overhaul protocols and hand pick personnel along with new capital required to update all academic programs carried out by incoming tenured professors and deans as well as bring in alliances in the technology industry in Asia and Eastern Europe.

Though some of the former Board Members were kept on for the first year for assistance in the transition, the Board of Directors has now been replaced by an Academic Advisory Board headed by Dr. Ivan Müller who heads the Global Outreach Program as Director as well as Professor Taylor Moore who leads the Endowment for the Humanities. Also joining the team is Attorney Carmen Conti and Attorney Wei Kai Zhou with the Governmental Liaison Office.

The Fermatta University Center is now opening new and exciting avenues for its present and former students and graduates to explore.

The Fermatta Music University Center, Latin America’s first contemporary music college, is now the largest and most prestigious institution of its kind. With campuses in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Querétaro, Fermatta Music University Center offers three, four-year Bachelor's Degree programs, in addition to two, two-year Master's Degree programs, all fully accredited by the Secretariat of Public Education in Mexico.

Now celebrating its 27th year, Fermatta Music University Center has graduated some of Latin America’s biggest music superstars, who have accumulated awards including more than 80 Grammys, Latin Grammys, Oscars and Cannes Film Festival Awards.

The academic programs at Fermatta Music University Center are considered some of the most demanding, advanced and technologically up-to-date in the entertainment field today.

Regardless of a student’s desired field of specialization within the music business, the critical, fundamental skills of the trade are emphasized. All graduates are expected to achieve proficiency in sight reading, ear training, instrument performance, composition, sound engineering, music production and music business fundamentals. At Fermatta, mastery of these skills is considered mandatory, not merely preferential for graduation.